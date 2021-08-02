The WTA returns to Canada and World No.2 Naomi Osaka is set to lead a field that includes Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, and Tokyo gold medalist Belinda Bencic at next week's National Bank Open.

2020 US Open champion and World No.2 Naomi Osaka is set to begin her North American hardcourt swing at the National Bank Open in Montreal, Canada, a WTA 1000 event that begins next week on August 9th.

Osaka leads yet another strong field in Montreal, where 9 of the Top 10 are entered, including 2019 Toronto champion Bianca Andreescu, 2016 and 2018 Montreal champion Simona Halep, and Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Belinda Bencic, who won the tournament in Toronto in 2015.

Can’t wait to see you soon Montréal! 🇨🇦 Sign up for @Rogers Moments for a chance to virtually hang with me & win tickets to the @OBNmontreal ➡️ https://t.co/eHIr8QDuMw pic.twitter.com/j9Lj45rqXv — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) July 31, 2021

The tournament announced their projected Top 16 seeds on Monday:

1. Naomi Osaka

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Sofia Kenin

4. Bianca Andreescu

5. Elina Svitolina

6. Karolina Pliskova

7. Iga Swiatek

8. Garbiñe Muguruza

9. Simona Halep

10. Barbora Krejcikova

11. Belinda Bencic

12. Petra Kvitova

13. Jennifer Brady

14. Victoria Azarenka

15. Elise Mertens

16. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Andreescu will be looking to play her first hardcourt tournament since making the Miami Open final in April after going 3-4 through the clay and grass seasons. The North American hardcourts are where Andreescu thrives. During her breakout 2019, the Canadian won Indian Wells and Toronto before going on to win the US Open a few weeks later.

Halep accepted a wildcard to return to competition for the first time since retiring in Rome due to a calf injury. The injury has kept Halep out of Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the Olympics.

"This is an exceptionally strong player field for fans to look forward to watching at Stade IGA," said tournament director Eugene Lapierre. "We are delighted to welcome the top players on the WTA Tour, including the likes of Naomi Osaka and Canada’s very own Bianca Andreescu, to Montreal.

"The women’s tour has so many exciting up-and-coming talents as well as some of the sport’s most established champions. We are ready for a great week of tennis."

The main draw ceremony will take place on August 7th.