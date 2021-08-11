Top seed Aryna Sabalenka was pushed to the brink in an epic encounter against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the second round of the Omnium Banque Nationale.

Kicking off a tournament as top seed for the third time this season, Aryna Sabalenka battled back from the brink of defeat against a resurgent Sloane Stephens and advance to the third round of the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal, 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4.

After sprinting out to a 4-1 lead in the opener, things got complicated for the top seed in her first match against Stephens in four years. The American won three straight games to level at 4-4, and later saved a set point serving in the 10th game, as the set extended to just short of an hour. A second 4-1 lead, this one in the tiebreak, proved a big enough cushion for Sabalenka to finally wrap up a one-set lead.

Neither player lost serve in the second set until Stephens broke to win it, a stretch of games which had previously seen Sabalenka save four break points to level at 3-3. The American's momentum quickly swelled to start the decider, with her world-class counterpunching frustrating and increasing erratic Sabalenka: after saving two break points in the first game, she opened up lead of 3-0 and 4-1, moving games away from her third Top 10 win of the year.

Nonetheless, Sabalenka surged with her back against the wall and captured the last five games to seal victory in a thrilling 2 hours and 25 minutes, erasing a break point that would've seen Stephens level at 5-5.

"It was a tough match and she played so well. She pushed me like crazy in this match and I don't know actually how I won this won this one," Sabalenka said in her on-court interview. "I'm really happy with this win. I was already in the locker room thinking what was going to happen next - doubles here, planning for the next weeks. I don't know if that's why I cooled down, and I was just playing and didn't think about anything else."

In all, she racked up 45 winners to 50 unforced, while Stephens also posted a quality line of 25 winners to just 10 miscues. Among those winners, Belarusian tied a career-best mark by racking up 18 aces in victory, the third time in her career she's hit that many. She matched that last month in the semifinals of Wimbledon in a loss to Karolina Pliskova, and in winning the title in Wuhan over Alison Riske in 2019.

Sabalenka advances to face another big server in resurgent Canadian Rebecca Marino. The wildcard, playing in her nation's signature event for the first time in 10 years, rallied from a set down to beat Paula Badosa, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

More to come...