No.1 seed Aryna Sabalenka became the first player into the last eight of the Omnium Banque Nationale with a 6-1, 6-3 defeat of wildcard Rebecca Marino.

The result marks Sabalenka's eighth quarterfinal run of the year, and first in Montreal. Having battled for two hours and 25 minutes to overcome Sloane Stephens less than 24 hours previously, the Belarusian bounced back to race past Marino in only 59 minutes.

Given both players' power-centric approach to the game, the contest was unsurprisingly decided by the quality of their serving. World No.220 Marino had upset two Top 50 players in Madison Keys and Paula Badosa to reach this stage, but was unable to find the same form at first. A flurry of unforced errors saw her drop her opening service game to love; landing only 39% of her first serves in the first set, the Canadian did not get on the board until the sixth game.

Sabalenka's service stats ostensibly indicate inconsistency, with six aces outweighed by seven double faults, but it was when they came that was important. The double faults rarely got the Wimbledon semifinalist into scoreboard trouble, mostly occurring when she already had a lead in a game; by contrast, she saved all five break points she faced with either aces or service winners.

Marino, the former World No.38 who is returning to the sport after retiring in 2013 due to depression, delivered a better serving performance in the second set, raising her first serve percentage to 59%. But at 3-3, Sabalenka gave herself an opening with one of her best forehand winners of the day, and Marino responded with a forehand over the baseline to drop serve.

Marino's best shots had come in flurries - three heavy returns in a row in the third game of the first set, three aces in the first game of the second. But serving to stay in the match, she coughed up consecutive double faults. Sabalenka made no mistake in taking advantage, sealing her second match point with a backhand winner.