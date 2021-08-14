Who will have the advantage when No.1 seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on No.4 Karolina Pliskova and Jessica Pegula faces off against Camila Giorgi in the Montreal semifinals? We break it down.

The semifinals of the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal are set. It's No.1 Aryna Sabalenka against No.4 Karolina Pliskova and Jessica Pegula versus Camila Giorgi.

Giorgi, who has not won a title since 2018, is the only semifinalist who has not dropped a set this week.

"I think my key is going to be [to][ focus on my game, like I do usual," Giorgi said when asked about her next opponent. "Of course, it's going to be another great match. I think I just want to focus on myself."

How will Giorgi and the rest of the semifinalists fare? Here are the keys:

No.1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No.4 Karolina Pliskova

Key for Sabalenka: Stay aggressive

While all the other Top 10 seeds have departed, Sabalenka and Pliskova have kept their wits about them. It’s no surprise, really. The last time they met was just over a month ago, in the Wimbledon semifinals.

Pliskova won in three sets. Sabalenka needs to forget about it and keep blasting away, as she has through three matches in Montreal. She needed three sets to beat Sloane Stephens in the second round, but tightened it up against Rebecca Marino (6-1, 6-3) and, on Friday, versus Victoria Azarenka (6-2, 6-4).

Head to Head More Head to Head 2 - Matches Played 1

Sabalenka hit seven aces (against seven double faults) to run her total in Montreal to 31 and a WTA-high 272 for the year. The 23-year-old from Belarus also leads the tour with 38 match-wins and has advanced to eight quarterfinals this year, the same as world No.1 Ashleigh Barty.

The Wimbledon semifinal was a breakthrough for Sabalenka, but Pliskova was just a little better. The Czech Republic player won one more service game (15-14) and converted one more break opportunity (2-1).

Azarenka had a 4-2 lead and break points in the second set Friday, but Sabalenka prevailed.

“She was playing really well in the important moments, being really aggressive,” Azarenka said. “I had couple of chances on some easy balls that I didn’t do enough with it. I paid the price for it.” -- Greg Garber

Keys for Pliskova: Leverage first-strike power

Perhaps Pliskova’s “Ace Queen” moniker isn’t as fitting as it once was. She doesn’t lead the WTA in that statistic right now, as she did in 2015-2017 and 2019. In fact, her semifinal opponent, Aryna Sabalenka, is ahead of her in aces this season.

However, the Wimbledon runner-up Pliskova has showed her first-strike tennis is back in Montreal, and exhibiting that skill at crucial moments will be the key to her advancing into the final.

For example, to prevail in a decisive final-set tiebreak against Donna Vekic in the second round, Pliskova slammed three unreturnable serves in her four service points. Ditto against Amanda Anisimova in another critical tiebreak in the third round, where she fired two service winners from set point down to reach a match point she would eventually convert.

No.4 seed Karolina Pliskova advances to her 1st hard court WTA 1000 semifinal since 2019 Miami with a 64 60 win over Sara Sorribes Tormo.



Pliskova can return to the Top 5 if she advances to the #OBN21 final.



Faces Sabalenka in a rematch of their 57 64 64 Wimbledon SF. pic.twitter.com/eo55eaKxUR — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) August 13, 2021

Pliskova’s first-strike power has surged in return games as well. Against Sara Sorribes Tormo in the quarterfinals, Pliskova crushed her returns, winning 85 percent of points off of the Spaniard’s second serve as she swept the last 10 games of the match.

Sabalenka will be itching to take control of points as soon as possible herself. But if Pliskova can prevent that by collecting as many points as she can with a single shot, she could very well earn a second straight win against the top seed. -- Jason Juzwiak

Jessica Pegula vs. Camila Giorgi

Key for Pegula: Recovery

Pegula was due for a run like this, one underscored by a trio of tough, gritty three-set wins. The American was playing her fourth WTA 1000 quarterfinal of the last 12 months on Friday, a fantastic clip for a player ranked No.30, but her season had otherwise been stalled by an array of tough, tight three-set losses. She came into Montreal with a 4-8 record in deciding sets this season. She had six match points against Maria Sakkari in the Round of 16 in Miami before losing in a third-set tiebreak. This summer, she suffered a trio of 6-4 in the third losses to Sofia Kenin (Roland Garros 3R), Victoria Azarenka (Berlin QF), and Katerina Siniakova (Bad Homburg R16).

But resilience and persistence have driven Pegula's late-career rise and that has been the story of her Montreal campaign. Into the biggest semifinal of her career, she has won all her matches in three sets, rallying from a set down in her last three wins over French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, red-hot Danielle Collins, and an in-form Ons Jabeur.

We are not done folks 💪@JLPegula roars back to take the second set in a tiebreak! pic.twitter.com/h7igDdzBnq — wta (@WTA) August 14, 2021

Against Giorgi, Pegula will need to maintain her no-panic mindset but she also needs to get out of the blocks quicker than she has in her last three matches. She can't afford to let Giorgi, a big-hitting confidence player, to get a firm toehold in the match and race away. Pegula has the firepower to trade blows with the Italian, but after the physical and mental effort she has put in so far, she'll need a good recovery to come out with a full tank of gas.

--Courtney Nguyen

Key for Giorgi: Just believe

Giorgi – who insists on hitting out on every point – was already having a career week in Montreal, taking out No.7 seed Petra Kvitova and No.9 Elise Mertens. And then she surprised No.15 seed Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) in a Friday night quarterfinal.

So here is the 29-year-old Italian, ranked No.71, in the semifinals at Montreal, further than she’s ever been in a WTA 1000 or Grand Slam event. Her previous best: At 2018 Wimbledon, she fell to Serena Williams in the quarterfinals.

Three months ago, Gauff defeated Giorgi in the second round Parma 6-2, 6-3, but Giorgi turned it around this time, forcing 12 break points and converting four of them.

Another seed out by the hands of Giorgi 😎



Camila Giorgi takes out the No.15 seed Gauff in straight-sets.#OBN21 pic.twitter.com/3U8fi1nWmh — wta (@WTA) August 14, 2021

She’s enjoying a career renaissance after reaching the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics. Giorgi knocked out No. 11-seeded Jennifer Brady and No.5 Pliskova before falling to No.4 Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.

The key for Giorgi? Tell herself this is really just Linz three years ago. That’s where she won her second career title, beating Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final.

It’s a thought worth thinking. On the grass in Eastbourne earlier this summer, Giorgi qualified her way into the main draw (beating Ajla Tomljanovic) and then stunned Pliskova in the first round and Sabalenka in the quarterfinals before retiring to Anett Kontaveit in the semifinals.

She’s on that kind of roll right now. It’s time to take the next step. -- Greg Garber