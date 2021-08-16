No.9 seed Barbora Krejcikova delivered an exquisite performance in her first match as a Top 10 player, storming past Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and 12 minutes.

Play was delayed by around two hours due to heavy rain in Cincinnati, and Krejcikova wasted no time in booking her second-round spot. The Czech struck 32 winners across 17 games compared to Kasatkina's six and faced break points in just one of her service games, despite landing only 55% of her first serves.

It was a thoroughly confident performance from Krejcikova, who has won 23 of her past 25 matches and three of her past five tournaments. Kasatkina has also been in excellent form in 2021, having reached her fourth final of the year in San Jose two weeks ago, but the Russian never found an answer to Krejcikova's imperious form. By the end, Kasatkina was doing well just to cling on to her serve.

Key to the match: In a first-time encounter between two players renowned for their variety, it was Krejcikova who overwhelmed Kasatkina with the sheer breadth of her repertoire. The 25-year-old essayed seemingly effortless changes of direction off both wings, casually flicking the ball both down the line and finding sharp crosscourt angles to end rallies. In the home stretch, Krejcikova even wheeled out a delightfully spun dropshot as if to show off. Kasatkina was rarely able to keep the ball out of Krejcikova's strike zone, and was kept on the back foot throughout.

Turning point: Dictating from the baseline, Krejcikova had gained the first break for a 3-1 lead - but two errors and a double fault had her facing triple break-back point immediately. Kasatkina was unable to grab this opportunity, squandering two of those chances with routine errors, and Krejcikova escaped to hold for 4-1. The Czech would drop only six more points on serve.

What's next for Krejcikova: Another first-time encounter, this time against a youngster, in the second round. Krejcikova will take on either the power of 21-year-old Dayana Yastremska or the finesse of another player whose doubles success has so far outpaced her singles achievements, 19-year-old wildcard Caty McNally.