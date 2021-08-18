Tennis United: CrossCourt goes behind the scenes of life on tour through a series of intimate one-on-one conversations between WTA and ATP stars.

ST PETERSBURG, FL, USA – The WTA and ATP on Wednesday announced Tennis United: CrossCourt, a continuation of the award-winning digital content series originally released during the 2020 suspended season. Back by popular demand, the reimagined project marks the first major co-branded initiative to debut since the two tours integrated marketing operations earlier this year.

Tennis United: CrossCourt goes behind the scenes of life on tour through a series of intimate one-on-one conversations between WTA and ATP stars. Spanning eight captivating, short-format episodes, players explore a range of largely untouched subjects from within and beyond sport, offering fans a raw perspective on the experiences, pressures and privileges that make up life in professional tennis.

From Dominic Thiem and Madison Keys opening up on mental health, to tennis’ newlywed star couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina finding love on tour – and how their proposal nearly took a different turn – the series gets up close and personal like never before. Other episodes take a deep dive into the game itself, from Andrey Rublev and Aryna Sabalenka shedding light on dealing with defeat, to Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jennifer Brady unpacking the discussion around on-court coaching.

The complete episode list:

• Episode 1: Relationships (Gael Monfils & Elina Svitolina)

• Episode 2: Coaching (Felix Auger-Aliassime & Jennifer Brady)

• Episode 3: Mental Health (Madison Keys & Dominic Thiem)

• Episode 4: Doubles (Bethanie Mattek-Sands & Jamie Murray)

• Episode 5: Parenthood (Fabio Fognini & Elena Vesnina)

• Episode 6: Travel (Belinda Bencic & Grigor Dimitrov)

• Episode 7: Discipline (Hubert Hurkacz & Iga Swiatek)

• Episode 8: Locker Room (Andrey Rublev & Aryna Sabalenka)

This past January, the WTA and ATP transitioned to an integrated marketing operation, building on unprecedented collaboration between the tours over the past 18 months. Under the alignment, key leadership roles across social media, digital and branding are now responsible for maximizing engagement through joint storytelling and creating efficiencies on key projects. Collaboration across commercial and communications over the same period has further leveraged the unique appeal of both Tours, highlighted by recent joint-brand partnerships with TopCourt and Tennis Clash.

Dan Ginger, the newly appointed SVP, Brand and Marketing said: “Few professional sports have the opportunity that tennis does, to tell an authentic story of male and female athletes united. This has always been our vision for Tennis United. Creating a centralized marketing team across the tours allows us to further reduce fragmentation within the sport and focus on positioning tennis as a leading global entertainment property.”

New episodes of Tennis United: CrossCourt will debut every Wednesday across YouTube and WTA/ATP digital channels, starting from Aug. 25. Ideation and creative direction for the new season was supported by Racquet Magazine, which serves as presenting partner of the series. The show’s distinctive new visual identity was developed by award-winning London-based agency MATTA, whose recent joint projects include the WTA's and ATP’s ‘Tennis is Life’ campaign.