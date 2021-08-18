Former World No.1 Angelique Kerber halted a seven-match losing streak against Elina Svitolina, upsetting the No.4 seed in the second round of the Western & Southern Open.

Angelique Kerber of Germany turned around her rivalry with Elina Svitolina at the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, as former World No.1 Kerber notched a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 victory over the Ukrainian to claim a spot in the round of 16.

No.4 seed Svitolina came into the meeting with a 9-5 lead in their head-to-head and had won her last seven matches against Kerber. However, Kerber continued her exceptional form of late, turning the tables on Svitolina after two hours and nine minutes of play.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber has now won 12 of her last 13 matches. She captured a grass-court title on home soil in Bad Homburg -- her 13th career title and her first since 2018 -- before a run to the Wimbledon semifinals.

Stat corner: Kerber, who finished runner-up at Cincinnati in 2012 and 2016, matched Svitolina in service breaks, but her break-point conversion rate was more successful than the Ukrainian's. Kerber went 6-for-11, while Svitolina left 12 break points begging.

Key moments: After Kerber eked out the opening frame to claim her first set against Svitolina in her last 12 tries, Svitolina stormed back in the second set and grabbed the momentum. But with Svitolina serving at 3-3, 40-15 in the final set, Kerber used sterling returns to draw errors from Svitolina, clinching what would prove to be the decisive break.

Next up for Kerber: The German will aim for a spot in the quarterfinals when she takes on the winner of the match between No.13 seed Jennifer Brady of the United States and former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

