Coming off a stellar performance Thursday at the Western & Sothern Open, World No.1 Ashleigh Barty is back on the court Friday against red-hot Barbora Krejcikova.

A year ago, Barbora Krejcikova was sitting at home in the Czech Republic contemplating her future – or lack of it – in professional tennis.

Because she was ranked No.118 among WTA singles players, she wasn’t entitled to direct entry for the big events in Toronto, Cincinnati and New York. Instead of trying to qualify, she opted to play three local $25,000 ITF events – and failed to get past the quarterfinals in any of them.

Today, she is the certifiably hottest player in tennis.

After dispatching Garbiñe Muguruza 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2 on Thursday at the Western & Sothern Open, Krejcikova has won 25 of her past 27 matches. The 25-year-old is the French Open champion, an Olympic gold medalist in doubles and has cracked the Top 10 for the first time in her career.

Head to Head More Head to Head 1 - Matches Played 0

How’s that for a life-changing, mind-rearranging year?

Krejcikova’s reward for sustained excellence is another showdown with World No.1 Ashleigh Barty in Friday’s Cincinnati quarterfinals. It’s one of four stellar matches on tap.

Not only is this a compelling tilt between the past two winners at the major championships, it’s a rematch of their fourth-round encounter at this year’s Wimbledon, won by Barty 7-5, 6-3, on her way to the title.

"Ash is amazing," Krejcikova said after that Wimbledon loss. "She knows how to play. She's been here. She's No.1. She's there for a reason. She belongs there.

"The match was actually really close and I had my chances. I just didn't convert them. Against a player like Ash, you actually have to convert everything."

Krejcikova extracted a measure of revenge when she and Katerina Siniakova beat the Australian team of Barty and Storm Sanders on the way to that gold medal in Tokyo.

Earlier Thursday, Barty made short work of No.14 Victoria Azarenka, 6-0, 6-2. After a scratchy first match, Barty won the first 10 games against the defending champion and looked very much like a player in the midst of her 82nd consecutive week as the top-ranked player.

Barty has won 29 of her previous 34 matches, and after defeating Azarenka is 13-1 against Top 20 players this year. If Barty is to win the title, she may have to record three more of those quality wins.

Photo by Jimmy48/WTA

When she arrived for her post-match press conference, Krejcikova and Muguruza were still in the second set.

“Yeah, well, I think we’ll just see how that one plays out,” Barty said, “whether it finishes up in this set or it splits. Either way, for now, it’s not a concern of mine.

“We will go and do our homework tonight like we always do and prepare as best that we can and try and adjust my game a little bit to what the opponent brings. Then we just go out there and try and execute.”

The No.9-seeded Krejcikova has had an exceptionally clean run in Cincinnati. She dropped her first set against Muguruza, but her serving has been virtually flawless. In three matches, she’s won all 34 of her service games and saved 15 of 15 break points. Against Muguruza, she fired 14 aces, tying her career-best tally. Barty will apply more pressure than she’s seen, but those are fierce numbers.

There’s an amusement park across the street from the players’ hotel, but Barty said she hasn’t ventured out.

THREE SET THRILLER 🔥



🇨🇿 @BKrejcikova fights her way into the quarterfinals defeating Muguruza in three sets! 💪#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/N5jdthFpJr — wta (@WTA) August 19, 2021

“Been playing tennis, the reason why I’m here,” she said, smiling. “In between the rain delays, reading my book. That’s about it. Pretty simple life Team Barty lives.”

What’s she reading?

“Just kind of a crimey thriller kind of thing at the moment, pretty easy reading,” Barty said. “Just a novel to get my brain ticking and the imagination working.”

Friday’s match with Krejcikova should provide that kind of stimulus for all involved.

Here's a look at the other matches on tap:

No.11 Petra Kvitova vs. Angelique Kerber

This will be the 16th edition of this marvelous rivalry. Neither player has faced an opponent more times.

"I'm really looking forward [to it]," Kvitova said. "I mean, it's what we dream, right? To play the best players. It's nice that we are still there in this age and trying, and to be in the quarters."

Kerber came back to beat Jelena Ostapenko 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, while Kvitova was a surprisingly easy 6-1, 6-2 winner over Ons Jabeur.

Kvitova leads the head-to-head 8-7, but they’ve split this year with Kvitova prevailing in Madrid and Kerber returning the favor in Bad Homburg.

No.5 Karolina Pliskova vs. Paula Badosa

Finally, after four losses to Jessica Pegula this year – in Doha, Dubai, Miami and Berlin – Pliskova came through with a victory 6-4, 7-6 (5).

“Super weird, but really, I’m so happy, because I was scared to lose to the same player like five times,” Pliskova said later. “So I’m really happy that somehow I find a way, although it was not a pretty match at all.

“I was proud about how I stayed and managed somehow to be always closer to her and find a way to win.”

The 29-year-old from the Czech Republic has now won 14 of her past 17 matches. Six of those came at Wimbledon where she reached the final, only to lose to Barty. Another four came last week in Montreal, where she reached yet another final.

Badosa handled Elena Rybakina 6-2, 7-6 (5). She lost to Pliskova in their only meeting, six years ago in Miami.