Sixth seed Bianca Andreescu dropped just two games to lucky loser Greet Minnen in the US Open third round to extend her unbeaten record in Flushing Meadows to 10-0, while Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic maintained her perfect head-to-head against Jessica Pegula.

No.6 seed Bianca Andreescu remains unbeaten in the US Open main draw. The 2019 champion blazed past lucky loser Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2 in just 67 minutes to reach the fourth round.

It is the second time that Andreescu has reached the second week of a major. She joins compatriot Leylah Fernandez in the last 16, marking the first time that two Canadians have made that stage of the US Open.

Andreescu, who did not compete in Flushing Meadows last year, has now won all 10 US Open main draw matches she has played. Her only losses at the tournament came in the first round of qualifying in 2017, to Liu Fangzhou, and 2018, to Olga Danilovic.

The 21-year-old impressed with the brutal efficiency of her win over Minnen, who was making her debut in the third round of a Slam. Andreescu is renowned for playing three-setters - since the start of her 2019 breakthrough season, 36 out of her 72 completed matches have gone to a decider. But after triumphing in a first-round thriller over Wimbledon quarterfinalist Viktorija Golubic, Andreescu has now won two matches in a row in straight sets.

The Streak Continues 10-0!✨



🇨🇦 @Bandreescu_ defeats Minnen in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 booking her 🎟️into the final 16! 👏#USOpen pic.twitter.com/XfOl87uHdU — wta (@WTA) September 4, 2021

Stat corner: Andreescu raced out of the gates, striking three authoritative winners in the first game, and barely let up. In total, she fired 21 winners to 11 unforced errors, with her backhand producing the most breathtaking shots.

By contrast, Minnen leaked 22 unforced errors, 14 of which came from a forehand that Andreescu repeatedly targeted with both power and a vicious slice. The Belgian's 17 winners were not enough to counter this.

However, a career-best major run will see Minnen make a long-awaited Top 100 debut. The 24-year-old first cracked the Top 110 in December 2019, but is currently still ranked World No.104.

What's next for Andreescu: Andreescu's first consecutive trio of wins since her run to the Miami final in March sets a clash with No.17 seed Maria Sakkari, who upset No.10 seed Petra Kvitova in straight sets. She triumphed over Sakkari 7-6(7), 3-6, 7-6(4) in the Miami semifinals this year.

Photo by Brad Penner/USTA

Bencic maintains Pegula mastery to make second week

No.11 seed Belinda Bencic had not dropped a set to No.23 seed Jessica Pegula in two previous meetings, and the Swiss maintained that record to beat the American 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 13 minutes.

The result puts Bencic into the second week of the US Open for the third time, following a quarterfinal run as a 17-year-old on her tournament debut in 2014 and a semifinal showing in 2019, her most recent appearance here. It is the only major so far at which the Swiss has gone beyond the fourth round.

Bencic's 6-3, 6-3 win over Pegula in the first round of the Tokyo Olympic Games in July kickstarted a run to her greatest career success to date, and the gold medallist was supremely confident again on Pegula's home soil.

Ideal matchup: The matchup issues were evident from the off. Pegula's flat hitting could not have played into Bencic's hands any better: coming into the 24-year-old's ideal strike zone, she was able to take the ball as early as she needed and redirect it almost at will.

Bencic's serve was also on song. Pegula was largely unable to read it, and though a brief forehand lapse enabled the Australian Open quarterfinalist to break Bencic once in the first set, that would be the extent of her impact on return. Though Bencic only tallied four aces, a total of 22 serves went unreturned. This included three in a row to serve out the match, a fine way to shrug off missing three match points on Pegula's serve in the previous game - the first of which was a pass that missed the line by millimetres.

What's next for Bencic: A rather less well-suited matchup: either No.7 seed Iga Swiatek, who defeated Bencic 6-2, 6-2 in the Adelaide final in February, or No.28 seed Anett Kontaveit, who overpowered her 6-0, 6-1 in the 2020 Australian Open third round.