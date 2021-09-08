Who will face Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final? We make our case for Maria Sakkari and Emma Raducanu.

Yes, the US Open lost a lot of star power when Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty departed earlier in the event.

But that vacuum did not last long. Up stepped Emma Raducanu, at 18-year-old ranked No.150, and Leylah Fernandez, 19, who is No.73 in the world. And while their talent was never in question, the idea of them reaching the final four at one of the biggest events on the calendar has to feel like a dream.

"I've imagined myself playing on every tournament, every Grand Slam, at the biggest stage," Fernandez said after the quarterfinals. "When I was younger, since I used Justine Henin as a great example, I would imagine myself playing against her. I would also imagine myself playing against Serena and Venus, and the past few years playing against Osaka in a big tournament.

"When I was younger, I've always seen myself being in a big stadium in front of so many people and just having fun on the court."

Can the teenagers continue to play at the level they have been for nearly two weeks in New York? What adjustments do they need to make against their more established opponents in No.17 Maria Sakkari and No.2 Aryna Sabalenka?

And most pressing, who will advance to the US Open final Saturday for a shot at the title? Our team breaks it down.

No.17 Maria Sakkari vs. Emma Raducanu

Key for Sakkari: Be bold, be brave

Maria Sakkari is known for her warrior qualities, but her fighting spirit is as practical as it is innate, as it leads to a more energized and effective game. Sakkari knows that bravery is the key to pulling her through the biggest matches.

“[Bravery] is something that I've been working with [coach Tom Hill] since the end of last year,” Sakkari said Monday. But after a middling hardcourt swing leading into the US Open, Sakkari said she “lost my identity, that's how I called it. I lost myself, part of myself.

“I found a way to come back and feel again what I felt out there today. It's just a process in practice and everything that has helped me to be more brave.”

At 26, Sakkari trusts herself and knows what she has to do to excel. That was evident in her 3-hour, 30-minute late-night victory over Bianca Andreescu, which ended after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in a match in which she hit more winners than the former US Open champion (46 to 39).

“I was more brave after a certain point of the match, then got my energy level a little bit higher,” Sakkari said following that win. “I said, 'Maria, if you want to win this match, you have to go for it’. ... I just wanted to be more brave, and that's what I did.”

Not many players are as speedy and strong on defense as Sakkari, but when she is bolder on big occasions, that’s when her game levels up. The pattern continued with her win over Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals. At one point, Sakkari captured 22 straight points on her serve and all together, she won a stunning 92 percent of points behind her first serve.

With that mentality, Sakkari moved into her second Grand Slam semifinal of the season. She will need to maintain that mindset against her free-swinging semifinal opponent, Emma Raducanu. But Sakkari has learned exactly what kind of fighter she needs to be, and if she executes courageous play, she has an excellent shot at a first Grand Slam final. -- Jason Juzwiak

Key for Raducanu: Keep her head down

A series of successful results can create momentum – and the belief, the burgeoning confidence that goes with it. Wednesday, Raducanu simply had more against reigning gold medalist Belinda Bencic. Down 1-3, Raducanu rallied to win 11 of 15 games and landed in the semifinals opposite No.17 Maria Sakkari.

The phenom from Great Britain has kept the statisticians scrambling. The best one: She’s the first qualifier of either gender to reach the US Open semifinals in the Open Era, and only the fourth to reach any Grand Slam semifinal.

“It’s the first time I heard today that I was the first qualifier to make the semis,” Raducanu told reporters. “I had no idea before that. Yeah, I’m not here to chase any records right now. I’m just taking care of what I can do on the moment and on the match ahead.”

That feeling when you make history 🤯@EmmaRaducanu becomes the first qualifier EVER to reach the #USOpen semifinals! pic.twitter.com/HiNeSTQSiY — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2021

Keep in mind, this is only her fourth tour-level main draw – and Bencic was the first Top 40 WTA player she’d ever faced. And somehow Raducanu has won all 16 sets she’s played, with only one (7-5 in qualifying, against Mariam Bolkvadze) being even slightly concerning.

So, for Raducanu this astonishing, unlooked for semifinal demands more of the same. Keep your head down, focus on every point and continue playing with that confidence you’ve built up around you like one of England’s great medieval fortresses.

“I didn’t expect to be here at all," Raducanu said. I mean, I think my flights were booked at the end of qualifying, so it’s a nice problem to have. Out there on the court today, I was saying to myself, 'This could be the last time you play on Ashe, so might as well just go for it and enjoy everything.’”

Keep that momentum going. -- Greg Garber