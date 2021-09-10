Canada's Leylah Fernandez's inspired run to her first major final at the US Open has attracted the attention of sporting greats all over the world.

The 19-year-old from Montreal came into the tournament having failed to win back-to-back tour-level main draw matches since March. Yet in New York, the World No.73 has scored three Top 5 wins over defending champion Naomi Osaka, No.5 Elina Svitolina, and World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals to advance to Saturday's Championship Match. Perhaps her most impressive win of the tournament came in the Round of 16 over former No.1 and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber, a grueling, tactical match-up that Fernandez won in three tough sets.

Fernandez's fortnight has not gone unnoticed. From NBA greats Magic Johnson and Steve Nash, to Canada's Olympic gold medalist Christine Sinclair, here's how athletes have responded on social media: 