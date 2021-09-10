The world's sporting legends took to Twitter to celebrate 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez's seed-slaying run to the US Open final. Game recognizes game.

Canada's Leylah Fernandez's inspired run to her first major final at the US Open has attracted the attention of sporting greats all over the world.

The 19-year-old from Montreal came into the tournament having failed to win back-to-back tour-level main draw matches since March. Yet in New York, the World No.73 has scored three Top 5 wins over defending champion Naomi Osaka, No.5 Elina Svitolina, and World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals to advance to Saturday's Championship Match. Perhaps her most impressive win of the tournament came in the Round of 16 over former No.1 and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber, a grueling, tactical match-up that Fernandez won in three tough sets.

Fernandez's fortnight has not gone unnoticed. From NBA greats Magic Johnson and Steve Nash, to Canada's Olympic gold medalist Christine Sinclair, here's how athletes have responded on social media:

The giant slayer continues!! I just finished watching @leylahfernandez knock off the number 2 player in the world to advance to the Finals!! 🔥 👏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 10, 2021

Absolutely incredible. US Open finalist. @leylahfernandez Making all of 🇨🇦 proud — Christine Sinclair (@sincy12) September 10, 2021

making the US Open final << making the US Open final with @SteveNash in your box pic.twitter.com/LpN1Zc5CXe — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2021

How cool is this? Minutes after reaching the final at the @usopen, @leylahfernandez called her lucky charm, @delpotrojuan. pic.twitter.com/M34Tq42Ju1 — TeamDelpo (@teamdelpo) September 10, 2021

Such an inspiration @leylahfernandez 🔥 The entire country is behind you! 🇨🇦 Make sure to have that maple syrup before the final!! #enjoy — Marie-Philip Poulin (@pou29) September 10, 2021

Wow 19years old leylah Fernandez makes to tennis US open final, incredible beautiful story 👏 I don’t know what they have done for tennis in Canada when they have produced so many great players right now, well done👏👏👏 — Teemu Selanne (@TeemuSel8nne) September 10, 2021

Quelle👏🏽 performance 👏🏽@leylahfernandez 👏🏽 Félicitations pour avoir atteint la FINALE de l'@usopen, on est derrière toi jusqu'au bout ! 🇨🇦



What 👏🏽 a 👏🏽 performance 👏🏽 @leylahfernandez 👏🏽

Congratulations on reaching the @usopen FINAL, we’re behind you all the way! 🇨🇦 — Félix AugerAliassime (@felixtennis) September 10, 2021