On home soil, No.2 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic ousted rising Jil Teichmann of Switzerland, 6-4, 6-4, to advance to the quarterfinals of the J&T Banka Ostrava Open.

World No.42 Teichmann has already upset Top 20 opponents six times this year as she climbs the rankings. The first of those wins came over fellow lefty Kvitova in Dubai, which was the only prior meeting between the two.

However, World No.10 Kvitova was able to get a measure of revenge in front of excited compatriot crowds on Friday, as she swept to victory in an hour and 36 minutes. Kvitova, who won her 28th career WTA singles title earlier this season in Doha, is into her third semifinal of the year.

Kvitova's 24 winners in the match were more than double Teichmann's 11, and the Czech came through in the clutch when her back was against the wall, saving seven of the eight break points she faced on the day.

After fending off four of those break points at 2-1, Kvitova eased through the rest of the opening set until her first chances on the Teichmann serve came at 4-4. There, the home favorite attacked with powerful play, and clinched the break after a Teichmann forehand flew long. Serving for the set at 5-4, Kvitova used her trusty forehand to steer to triple set point, then attained the one-set lead by forcing an error from that wing.

More strong forehands gave Kvitova the early 2-0 lead in the second set, but Teichmann was not done yet, collecting her only break of the day to immediately get back on serve. But Kvitova proved her mastery from both sides at 2-2, when she used a series of angled backhands to earn another service break.

The Czech saved multiple break points to get out of danger and consolidate for 4-2, then eased to 5-4, where she served for the match. A backhand winner gave Kvitova triple set point, and though she missed the first with a double fault, she converted the second with a final unreturnable serve.

Kvitova now awaits the winner of the nightcap quarterfinal between Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

More to follow....