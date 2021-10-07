Madison Keys and Shelby Rogers closed out Day 1 at the BNP Paribas Open with straight-set victories, while Hsieh Su-Wei played highlight-reel tennis in a win over Madison Brengle.

INDIAN WELLS, California - Day 1 at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open is in the books with two top Americans coming through victorious on Stadium Court to close out the day.

Here's how the night session unfolded on Day 1:

Madison Keys wins 21 consecutive points to earn streaky win over Kanepi

Former World No.7 Madison Keys withstood a late surge from Kaia Kanepi to earn a 6-0, 7-5 win in the first round. Keys reeled off nine straight games to open the match, running a streak of 21 straight points in the process before Kanepi went on a streak of her own. With Keys serving at 6-0, 3-1, 40-40, the Estonian proceeded to reel off 15 consecutive points and eventually served for the second set at 5-4.

Keys found her range just in time to snuff out Kanepi's chance to force the decider, breaking to level the set at 5-5 and breaking Kanepi for a sixth and final time to seal the win after 69 minutes. The American will face Roland Garros finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova next.

Bringing the 🔥 in the desert!



🇺🇸 @Madison_Keys secures her place in the second round. She defeats Kanepi in straight sets 6-0, 7-5. #BNPPO21

"Every time you play Kaia you know at any moment she can start making all her shots. She's such a great player. So I had to come up with some pretty good shots to get that back. Happy with how I was able to manage that second set and get the win."

Keys and Pavlyuchenkova have played four times in their career, splitting the meetings. In their only match on hard court, Keys prevailed 7-6, 1-6, 6-0 in the 2016 Montreal quarterfinals.

Hsieh Su-Wei puts on a show in Brengle win

Hsieh Su-Wei came out firing on all cylinders in a highly entertaining 6-1, 7-6(4) win over Madison Brengle under the lights. The Australian Open quarterfinalist took control of the match from the start, weaving her web with creative offense, and then held off a late comeback by Brengle to seal the match in a tiebreak after 1 hour and 23 minutes. En route to the victory, Hsieh fired 22 winners and broke Brengle six times.

Hsieh's shotmaking clinic beats Brengle: Indian Wells Highlights

Hsieh's win sets up a fascinating contrast of styles in the next round, as Hsieh will take on No.24 seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Shelby Rogers opening victory sets up Bencic showdown

Shelby Rogers closed out the night session on Stadium Court with her 25th win of the season, defeating Anhelina Kalinina 7-6(2), 6-2. Rogers will face Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic in the second round. The American has yet to make it past the second round at Indian Wells, but comes into this year's fall edition in great form after defeating No.1 Ashleigh Barty at the US Open to advance to the Round of 16.

Rogers played a solid, contained match against Kalinina, striking 30 winners and breaking the Ukrainian six times. While Kalinina did well to keep pressure on Rogers - 10 games went to deuce and Kalinina generated 10 break points over the course of the match, she struck 13 double-faults of her own to give Rogers openings to break.

"She played an incredible match, kept fighting until the very last point," Rogers said. "She definitely raised her level in the second. Had a lot of chances and she kept playing her best tennis on game points."

Night session wrap-up: Emma Raducanu will open against Aliaksandra Sasnovich

No.100 Aliaksandra Sasnovich dropped just four games to Colombia's teen phenom Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in the first round, winning 6-0, 6-4. The victory means the Belarusian will take on US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Brit's Indian Wells debut on Friday.

This reaction from Katie Volynets 😲#BNPPO21

Continuing the theme of tournament debuts, No.2 seed and 2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek will make her main draw debut against Petra Martic. The Croatian defeated American wildcard Katie Volynets, 6-4, 6-4. US Open finalist and No.23 seed Leylah Fernandez will make her tournament debut against French veteran Alizé Cornet, who defeated Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 6-3, 7-6(5).

Italy's Jasmine Paolini slipped into the main draw as a lucky loser after American wildcard Caty McNally withdrew due to injury, and the recent Portoroz champion made good on her luck. Paolini, ranked No.63, defeated qualifier Mai Hontama, 6-0, 3-6, 6-2 to earn her first main draw win at Indian Wells. She will face No.14 seed Elise Mertens next.