American Jessica Pegula scored her second victory over Elina Svitolina this season to reach the quarterfinals at the BNP Paribas Open.

In only her third main-draw appearance at the BNP Paribas Open, Jessica Pegula is into the quarterfinals. The No.19 seeded American cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over No.4 seed Elina Svitolina in Tuesday's first round, becoming the first player through to the last eight on a day where all eight fourth round matches were on the schedule.

Pegula needed just 68 minutes to book a spot in her seventh quarterfinal of the season and fourth at WTA 1000 level. In victory, the American never faced break point, landing 70% of her first serves, and hit 19 winners to just 14 unforced errors.

Less consistent off the ground than her usual standard, Svitolina racked up 27 unforced errors to 18 winners, and also received a medical timeout for an apparent upper right leg issue in between sets. The Ukrainian was broken five times and faced 14 break points in all.

Words from the winner: "I think I played really solid with not a lot of errors, was getting a lot of really good depth on my balls, was coming in when I needed to, serving well when I needed to. It was a great day," Pegula said on-court after the match.

"I think I've just been making a lot of really good decisions in the right moments. That obviously comes with playing a lot of matches, winning and getting confidence... it's just been more belief that I can play at this level. I think this year, I realized that, and I've been having good results."

Coming full circle: Eight months ago at February's Australian Open, Pegula scored the first Top 10 win of her career over Svitolina in a three-set fourth round victory. Tuesday's win over the Ukrainian was her seventh Top 10 win of the season.

Up next: Pegula will face the winner of the all-Belarusian fourth round match between No.27 seed Victoria Azarenka and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who's bidding to upset a Grand Slam champion for the third straight round, for a spot in the semifinals. Earlier in Pegula's quarterfinal run at Melbourne Park, she also beat Azarenka in the first round.

