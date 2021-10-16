Wimbledon champions Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens captured another huge WTA doubles title, defeating Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Rybakina in the BNP Paribas Open final.

No.2 seeds Hsieh Su-wei of Chinese Taipei and Elise Mertens of Belgium won their second WTA doubles title as a team on Saturday, defeating Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, 7-6(1), 6-3 to claim the BNP Paribas Open championship.

After an hour and 34 minutes of play, Hsieh and Mertens added their first WTA 1000 title as a tandem to the Wimbledon title they paired up for earlier this season.

Fast facts: Hsieh and Mertens teamed up for the first time during the clay-court season this summer, and the two former Doubles World No.1 players have already established themselves as a formidable pairing on the WTA.

After only eight tournaments as a team, the winners have already picked up two massive titles, with Kudermetova being one of their vanquished runners-up each time. Hsieh and Mertens saved match points to beat Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina in this summer's epic Wimbledon final.

Champions in the desert 🌸@elise_mertens & Su-Wei Hsieh claim the @BNPPARIBASOPEN doubles title with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over Kudermetova/Rybakina! pic.twitter.com/cFyv8B2AT8 — wta (@WTA) October 16, 2021

Hsieh and Mertens are both repeat winners at the BNP Paribas Open. Mertens pulled off a successful title defense with Saturday's victory, as she won the title alongside Aryna Sabalenka at the most recent edition in 2019.

Hsieh is now a three-time Indian Wells doubles champion, alongside three different partners. She claimed the championship with Peng Shuai in 2014 and with Barbora Strycova in 2018.

It is a milestone 30th career WTA doubles title for 35-year-old Hsieh, while Mertens now has 14 WTA doubles titles to her name.

Despite the loss, Kudermetova and Rybakina also experienced success as a new pairing. This was only their third event together, and with it they already broke new ground for Rybakina, who was contesting her first WTA doubles final.

More to follow....