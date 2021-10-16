No.2 seeds Hsieh Su-wei of Chinese Taipei and Elise Mertens of Belgium won their second WTA doubles title as a team on Saturday, defeating Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, 7-6(1), 6-3 to claim the BNP Paribas Open championship.

After an hour and 34 minutes of play, Hsieh and Mertens added their first WTA 1000 title as a tandem to the Wimbledon title they paired up for earlier this season.

Fast facts: Hsieh and Mertens teamed up for the first time during the clay-court season this summer, and the two former Doubles World No.1 players have already established themselves as a formidable pairing on the WTA.

After only eight tournaments as a team, the winners have already picked up two massive titles, with Kudermetova being one of their vanquished runners-up each time. Hsieh and Mertens saved match points to beat Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina in this summer's epic Wimbledon final.

Hsieh and Mertens are both repeat winners at the BNP Paribas Open. Mertens pulled off a successful title defense with Saturday's victory, as she won the title alongside Aryna Sabalenka at the most recent edition in 2019.

Hsieh is now a three-time Indian Wells doubles champion, alongside three different partners. She claimed the championship with Peng Shuai in 2014 and with Barbora Strycova in 2018.

It is a milestone 30th career WTA doubles title for 35-year-old Hsieh, while Mertens now has 14 WTA doubles titles to her name.

Despite the loss, Kudermetova and Rybakina also experienced success as a new pairing. This was only their third event together, and with it they already broke new ground for Rybakina, who was contesting her first WTA doubles final.

More to follow....