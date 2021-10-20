No.2 seed Garbiñe Muguruza made a winning debut at the VTB Kremlin Cup with a second-round victory over Czech Tereza Martincova in three sets.

Muguruza's 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 second-round victory lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes and earned her a seventh quarterfinal berth of the season.

The lone Spanish woman in the singles draw in Moscow this week, Muguruza is looking to match the achievement of her coach, Conchita Martinez, who won the title in the Russian capital back in 1996.

Comeback secured: After losing in her opening match following a first-round bye at Indian Wells, the World No.5 managed to avoid a repeat in Moscow.

Winning five straight games to take the first set from a 4-1 deficit, Muguruza also denied Martincova three chances to lead 5-2 as she served at 4-2, 40-0.

The Czech, in the midst of a breakthrough season where she's shaved nearly 70 places off her ranking, was bidding for the first Top 10 win of her career (now 0-4), and forced a final set from a set and a break down (6-4, 3-2).

After the pair traded breaks to begin the final set, Muguruza lost just two points in her three ensuing service games to finish off the win.

Words from the winner: "I feel happy. It's a first victory of my in Russia and I'm very excited. It was a very difficult match, and I'm happy to get it," Muguruza said.

"I think I served well in the third set and I kept attacking and doing my game. I got the break and I managed to hold it until the end."

Muguruza hit 35 winners in victory, 11 more than Martincova, and three less unforced errors (39 to 42). In total, the two players combined for 12 breaks of serve on 32 break point chances, with the Spaniard breaking eight times.

Up next: In the last eight, Muguruza will face either No.9 seed Anett Kontaveit or Germany's Andrea Petkovic.

