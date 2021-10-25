Following the US Open, BetterHelp announced that as part of its initiative with the WTA, it would provide an additional $500 per ace, up to $1 million, toward free therapy for the public for the remainder of the 2021 season.  

With 772 aces in Indian Wells, Moscow and Tenerife, an additional $386,000 was unlocked, bringing the total to $896,000.

Total aces by tournament:

  • Portoroz – 93
  • Luxembourg – 248
  • Ostrava – 176
  • Nur-Sultan – 191
  • Chicago – 312
  • Indian Wells - 469
  • Tenerife - 136
  • Moscow - 167

Thank you to our ace leaders since Sept. 13, 2021:

  1. Veronika Kudermetova - 55
  2. Elena Rybakina - 51
  3. Anett Kontaveit - 43
  4. Liudmila Samsonova - 39
  5. Marketa Vondrousova - 34

Continue to cheer on our players as they serve for a cause and go to betterhelp.com/wta for your free mental health journey.