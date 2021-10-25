We are over 75 percent of the way toward our free therapy goal with BetterHelp.

Following the US Open, BetterHelp announced that as part of its initiative with the WTA, it would provide an additional $500 per ace, up to $1 million, toward free therapy for the public for the remainder of the 2021 season.

With 772 aces in Indian Wells, Moscow and Tenerife, an additional $386,000 was unlocked, bringing the total to $896,000.

Total aces by tournament:

Portoroz – 93

Luxembourg – 248

Ostrava – 176

Nur-Sultan – 191

Chicago – 312

Indian Wells - 469

Tenerife - 136

Moscow - 167

Thank you to our ace leaders since Sept. 13, 2021:

Veronika Kudermetova - 55 Elena Rybakina - 51 Anett Kontaveit - 43 Liudmila Samsonova - 39 Marketa Vondrousova - 34

Continue to cheer on our players as they serve for a cause and go to betterhelp.com/wta for your free mental health journey.