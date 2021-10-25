Following the US Open, BetterHelp announced that as part of its initiative with the WTA, it would provide an additional $500 per ace, up to $1 million, toward free therapy for the public for the remainder of the 2021 season.
With 772 aces in Indian Wells, Moscow and Tenerife, an additional $386,000 was unlocked, bringing the total to $896,000.
Total aces by tournament:
- Portoroz – 93
- Luxembourg – 248
- Ostrava – 176
- Nur-Sultan – 191
- Chicago – 312
- Indian Wells - 469
- Tenerife - 136
- Moscow - 167
Thank you to our ace leaders since Sept. 13, 2021:
- Veronika Kudermetova - 55
- Elena Rybakina - 51
- Anett Kontaveit - 43
- Liudmila Samsonova - 39
- Marketa Vondrousova - 34
Continue to cheer on our players as they serve for a cause and go to betterhelp.com/wta for your free mental health journey.