The first day of the new-look Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Prague opened with Canada upsetting defending champions France 2-1, while Belgium defeated Belarus by the same scoreline.

The 2021 Billie Jean King Cup Finals kicked off with a classic underdog victory as Canada, fielding a team without a Top 100 player, stunned defending champions France 2-1 in Group A. Simultaneously at the O2 Arena in Prague, Belgium got their Group B round-robin campaign off to a fine start with a 2-1 defeat of former finalists Belarus.

The last time the team competition was staged, Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia brought home France's third trophy after a thrilling 3-2 away victory over Australia. Neither player was present at the revamped Finals, the first under the event's new name and the first in a week-long, single-venue format. Nonetheless, the experienced Alizé Cornet and Fiona Ferro were favoured to come through against a Canadian squad also lacking its highest-ranked players, Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez.

Winners are grinners 😃@franckie_abanda gives @TennisCanada the early advantage after a brilliant opening match against Fiona Ferro 💪



However, World No.353 Françoise Abanda has a history of playing her best tennis for her country. The 24-year-old has never been ranked inside the Top 100, but owns Billie Jean King Cup victories over Irina-Camelia Begu, Jana Cepelova, Yulia Putintseva and Arantxa Rus. So it proved again here. Despite coming into the week with a meagre 5-6 win-loss record in 2021 across all levels, Abanda battled to a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 upset of Ferro.

Cornet levelled for France by defeating Marino 6-4, 7-6(5), but Canada had the edge in a deciding doubles rubber. Gabriela Dabrowski, the doubles World No.5, joined up with Marino to overcome Cornet and Billie Jean King Cup rookie Clara Burel 6-3, 7-6(6).

"That is unbelievable!" 😱@elise_mertens shows her class to edge through a thrilling match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich👊



In 2017, Belarus had been the underdogs who stole the show, going all the way to the final despite the absence of two-time major champion Victoria Azarenka. They could not repeat the trick against Belgium.

Greet Minnen dispatched World No.263 Iryna Shymanovich 6-2, 6-2 in just 69 minutes to give her country the lead, and Belgian No.1 Elise Mertens backed that up by defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. Mertens had won just one match in four meetings with Sasnovich prior to this year, but following a victory in Luxembourg two months ago has now levelled their head-to-head at three apiece.

Belarus did manage to get on the scoreboard by capturing the doubles rubber, with Sasnovich and Vera Lapko defeating Mertens and Kirsten Flipkens 6-4, 6-3.