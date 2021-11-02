Switzerland blanked Germany, while Slovakia saved a tie point to edge the United States on Night 2 of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. In the day session, Australia upset Belgium, while Russia kicked off their campaign by storming past Canada.

Switzerland made a smashing start to their 2021 Billie Jean King Cup Finals campaign as they swept past Germany 3-0 on Tuesday, while Slovakia grabbed a nail-biting 2-1 win over 18-time champions United States.

Round-robin group play continued at the O2 Arena in Prague, on Day 2 of the preeminent team competition in women’s tennis. 12 teams are split into four groups, with the group winners advancing to Friday’s knock-out semifinals.

In their first tie of the event, Swiss Olympic medalists Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic grabbed singles wins to give their squad an insurmountable 2-0 lead over the Germans early in the evening.

World No.45 Golubic, who paired with Bencic to win the Olympic silver medal in women's doubles, started the day by defeating former Top 10 player Andrea Petkovic, 6-4, 7-5. Golubic saved eight of the nine break points she faced.

Bencic, who won the Olympic gold medal in women’s singles this summer, overcame World No.9 Angelique Kerber, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, in just under two hours. Bencic slammed seven aces and grabbed the 26th Top 10 win of her career, improving to 5-2 in tour-level meetings against Kerber.

Golubic teamed with Jil Teichmann for a 52-minute 6-1, 6-2 victory over Anna-Lena Friedsam and Nastasja Schunk to complete the Swiss sweep.

Switzerland are aiming for their first Billie Jean King Cup title. Their nation’s best showing came in 1998, when they finished as runners-up to five-time champions Spain.

For two-time Billie Jean King Cup champions Germany, it was their second Group D loss in two days. They narrowly fell to the Czech Republic home team on opening night.

Sealed with an ace 👌



A tough end for the injured Angelique Kerber as @BelindaBencic notches the W for @swiss_tennis #BJKCupFinals

Slovakia had a much more difficult path to win their first tie of the event, edging the United States 2-1 in dramatic fashion.

The United States have the most Billie Jean King Cup titles in history with 18, most recently claiming the crown in 2017. But Slovakia, who won their lone Billie Jean King Cup title to date in 2002, saved a tie point in the doubles match-tiebreak to upend the Americans and improve to 1-1 in Group C.

For the second day in a row, Viktoria Kuzmova put the Slovaks in front by winning the first singles match, this time defeating Shelby Rogers 6-4, 6-4. American Danielle Collins, though, leveled the tie by beating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 6-3, 6-2.

The tie came down to the doubles match, where Caroline Dolehide and CoCo Vandeweghe of the U.S. gritted out a second-set tiebreak to force a decisive match-tiebreak. There, Kuzmova and Tereza Mihalikova stormed to an 8-4 lead for Slovakia, but the Americans pulled all the way back to 8-8.

The Slovaks saw a match point slip away at 9-8, and the Americans would go on to grab a match point of their own at 10-9. But two impressive Kuzmova serves gave her team another match point at 11-10, and the Slovaks forced a volley error by Vandeweghe at that juncture, claiming a 6-2, 6-7(5), [12-10] win after 94 minutes.

🇸🇰 What a match. What a win. 🇸🇰



Slovakia with a quite brilliant victory to edge past USA in a Centre Court classic ⚡ #BJKCupFinals

Australia, Russia win day session ties

For the second time in as many days, the Billie Jean King Cup Finals began with an upset. Belgium had begun strongly by beating Belarus, but a day later fell to 2019 finalists Australia 2-1 in Group B. However, in Group A four-time champions Russia were dominant in a 3-0 win over Canada, who consequently become the first team to be eliminated from the competition.

Already missing World No.1 Ashleigh Barty from their squad, Australia were dealt a further blow when Ajla Tomljanovic was ruled out of action due to illness. But this simply set the stage for an underdog triumph. Daria Gavrilova stunned Greet Minnen 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in two hours and three minutes, before Storm Sanders pulled off an even bigger surprise by defeating Elise Mertens 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-0 in two hours and six minutes.

I-N-C-R-E-D-I-B-L-E!



On her #BJKCup debut, Storm Sanders records one of the results of her career to win the tie for @TennisAustralia #BJKCupFinals

Former World No.20 Gavrilova had played just two tournaments in 2021, both in February's Australian swing, and the 27-year-old's ranking is down at No.412. However, she had routed Minnen 6-1, 6-0 in last year's Cagnes-sur-Mer ITF W80, and drew on that victory for a repeat in Prague.

Sanders, on the other hand, had lost to Mertens 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of Roland Garros this year, and had lost all five of her previous meetings with Top 20 players. The World No.131 was two points from defeat on two occasions in the second set, but after edging a tight tiebreak rolled through the decider for a career-best victory.

Belgium were able to take some consolation revenge in the doubles, with Mertens and Minnen teaming up to beat Sanders and Ellen Perez 6-2, 6-4.

W Signed. Sealed. Delivered. ✅@NastiaPav gives RTF their second victory of the day to win the tie 💪#BJKCupFinals

Meanwhile, Canada were unable to repeat their own underdog heroics of Day 1, when they had upset defending champions France. The Russian team showed off their strength in depth, with four different players taking to the court to claim victories.

Daria Kasatkina opened with a straightforward 6-3, 6-1 defeat of Carol Zhao in just 59 minutes, and she was followed by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova outhitting Rebecca Marino 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in one hour and 38 minutes.

Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova completed a perfect tie for their country with a 6-3, 6-1 dismissal of Marino and Gabriela Dabrowski in only 53 minutes.