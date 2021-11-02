Four-time winners Russia became the first team into the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals after edging defending champions France 2-1.

Russia became the first semifinalists of the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, winning a decisive doubles rubber to knock out France 2-1 and thus top Group A.

From the semifinals on, the competition will enter its knockout stages over the last two rounds. Russia will face the winner of Group C, which will be decided between Slovakia, Spain and the USA.

🇫🇷 @clara_burel was on 🔥🔥🔥



An emphatic performance to comeback from 1-0 down to keep @FFTennis' hopes alive! #BJKCupFinals pic.twitter.com/mRd46RsVK6 — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 3, 2021

With a semifinal spot at stake, defending champions France bounced back from being upset by Canada on Day 1 to start brightly. Fielding rising 20-year-old Clara Burel, who reached her first WTA Final in Lausanne this July, in the first singles rubber paid off. Burel came from a set down to defeat Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 57 minutes.

Alexandrova had been fresh off a run to her first WTA 500 final in Moscow last week, though she had lost it in a heartbreaker from 6-4, 4-0 up to Anett Kontaveit. Once again, the Russian could not hold on to a lead. Burel needed five set points to close out the second set, but rolled into a quick 4-0 lead in the decider and closed it out for her first career Top 50 win.

Energised by Burel's success, France's No.1 Alizé Cornet was also intent on overturning the odds to seal victory for her country. She had defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova just once in eight previous meetings, but raced through eight of the last 10 points in the first set to take the lead.

Brilliant from start to finish 💥@NastiaPav wins an epic contest to guarantee RTF top spot in Group A!#BJKCupFinals pic.twitter.com/RZYtKJf9vQ — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 3, 2021

But Pavlyuchenkova recovered to take control of the match, improving as it went on as she scored a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win in two hours and 23 minutes.

It would all come down to the last doubles rubber, where Russia once again proved their strength in depth. While Burel and Cornet had to pull double duty and team up for their second match of the day, Russia fielded Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova. The fresher, more rested pair dominated proceedings throughout a 47-minute 6-2, 6-1 rout.