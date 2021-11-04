Australia won the decisive Group B tie against Belarus in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals to top the group and book their place in the semifinals.

Australia became the third semifinalist at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Prague after defeating Belarus 2-1 in a decisive last tie to top Group B.

As in their 2-1 victory over Belgium two days previously, Australia delivered two standout singles wins to capture the tie before the third doubles rubber came into play. Storm Sanders, whose upset of Elise Mertens had been instrumental against Belgium, dismissed Billie Jean King Cup debutante Yuliya Hatouka 6-3, 6-3. She was followed by Ajla Tomljanovic, who had been sidelined due to illness against Belgium but bounced back to defeat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Blown away 💨@stormsanders94 eases through in straight sets to put @TennisAustralia in control of the tie 🙌#BJKCupFinals pic.twitter.com/WDVbL3tiEN — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 4, 2021

World No.131 Sanders did not face a break point during her 63-minute win over 21-year-old Hatouka, who had also made her WTA main draw debut this season after qualifying for Strasbourg in May. Tomljanovic needed one hour and 58 minutes to come through a first encounter with Sasnovich, but held her nerve in a final set that saw seven breaks of serve.

Belarus managed to avoid the whitewash by winning the dead doubles rubber, with Sasnovich and Lidziya Marozava defeating Olivia Gadecki and Ellen Perez 6-4, 6-4.

Australia will play the winner of Group D in the semifinals, to be decided as hosts Czech Republic take on Switzerland in the last tie of the round-robin stages.