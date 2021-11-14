The Czech duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova moved to 2-0 in the El Tajín group and are on the verge of clinching a semifinal spot at the 2021 Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- In a battle between the reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon champions, No.1 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova dropped just four games to No.3 seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Elise Mertens, winning 6-3, 6-1, to stay undefeated at the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara.

Now 2-0 in the El Tajín group, Krejcikova/Siniakova can secure their spot in the semifinals if No.8 seeds Sharon Fichman and Giuliana Olmos win a set from No.6 seeds Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk later tonight.

Despite their dual successes this season, Saturday's match-up between Krejcikova/Siniakova and Hsieh/Mertens was a first-time meeting, pitting the two winning teams from the opening round of group play against each other. The Czech duo defeated Fichman/Olmos 6-4, 6-1, while Hsieh/Mertens prevailed 7-6(3), 6-2 over Guarachi/Krawczyk.

Krejcikova is doing double duty this week in Guadalajara, as the first woman to qualify for the WTA Finals in singles and doubles since her countrywoman - and next singles opponent - Karolina Pliskova in 2016. Meanwhile, Siniakova can finish the season at doubles No.1 pending their progress through the tournament.

The Czechs' resilience would ultimately form the basis for their dominance on Saturday. Krejcikova, who played a tough three-set singles match against Garbiñe Muguruza less than 24 hours earlier, was nearly broken in her first two service games. But the Czech team dug themselves out of trouble, holding from 0-30 down twice, as Krecjikova/Siniakova won two key deciding points to stay unbroken early in the first set.

"Today was an amazing match. I think we played really great," Siniakova said. "I was just trying to help Bara because it's really hard for her and I think she's doing an amazing job."

After breaking Hsieh's serve to lead 3-1, the Olympic champions never looked back, saving all five break points they faced in the match and breaking Hsieh/Mertens four times. Despite Krejcikova's fatigue, the Czechs were the better team in the clutch, winning five of the six deciding points in the match. They won 82% of their first serve points and landed 17 winners to just 7 from Hsieh/Mertens.

"I'm playing every single day and every single day the atmosphere gets better," Krejcikova said. "I've been playing with Katerina for a very long time. It's very special that we can play together and be really successful and outside of the court we can be friends and things are working out for us."

More to follow...