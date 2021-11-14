Karolina Pliskova charged back from a set and a break down to overcome her compatriot Barbora Krejcikova and keep her semifinal hopes alive at the Akron WTA Finals.

Karolina Pliskova kept her hopes for a singles semifinal spot at the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara alive with a spirited comeback victory over her compatriot Barbora Krejcikova on Sunday afternoon.

In the all-Czech affair, No.3 seed Pliskova overcame 2nd-seeded Krejcikova, 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, and improved to 2-1 in the Teotihuacán round-robin group. Krejcikova led by 6-0, 4-2, before Pliskova stormed back to capture the win.

Pliskova will now await the result of the nightcap between Anett Kontaveit and Garbiñe Muguruza. If Kontaveit wins, Pliskova makes the semifinals alongside Kontaveit from that group. If Muguruza wins, Kontaveit and Muguruza will be that group's semifinalists.

Fast facts: Pliskova had won her two previous meetings with Krejcikova, but both had occurred while Krejcikova was ranked well outside the Top 200, including a first-round clash at 2018 Roland Garros.

Nevertheless, Pliskova extended a spotless head-to-head against this year’s reigning Roland Garros singles and doubles champion Krejcikova with a 2-hour and 7-minute victory.

Former World No.1 Pliskova is the most experienced singles competitor at the 2021 WTA Finals, having qualified for the last five editions consecutively. If she can find her way into the semifinals, it will be the fourth straight edition where she has made it into that round.

Stat corner: Pliskova had to shake off the dire set-and-a-break deficit to turn the match around. In the match as a whole, Krejcikova ended up with more winners (29 to 20) and fewer unforced errors (40 to 45), but Pliskova had four fewer unforced errors than Krejcikova in the second and third sets combined.

Pliskova, the ace leader for the season thus far (387 and counting), fired 11 of those missiles in the encounter, but she was also plagued by 12 double faults. Nevertheless, Pliskova held on for her fourth Top 10 victory of the season.

Tale of the match: Krejcikova routinely found fierce forehands to sweep through the opening set in less than half an hour. Krejcikova had eight winners to just three unforced errors in that frame, while Pliskova’s two winners in the first set were overwhelmed by 12 unforced errors.

Krejcikova had the early advantage in the second set as well, firing another forehand winner to break and lead 3-2. But after Pliskova used fantastic forehands of her own to grit out a tense six-deuce service hold and stay close at 4-3, the match turned.

Krejcikova dropped serve for the first time in the very next game, in which she hit three double faults, putting Pliskova back at level footing at 4-4. A volley miscue by Krejcikova at 15-30 in the game after that gave Pliskova a lifeline to a hold for 5-4.

Two more double faults by Krejcikova in the subsequent game, including on set point, allowed Pliskova to claim a fourth straight game and the second set.

Pliskova had now firmly pulled herself into the match, and the Czechs went toe-to-toe in a closely-contested decider. Pliskova’s powerful serves and pinpoint forehands helped her fend off break points at 2-2 and 4-4, keeping her ahead on the scoreboard.

The grit paid off at 5-4, where miscues by Krejcikova suddenly gave Pliskova triple match point. On the third chance, Krejcikova went long once more, and Pliskova had completed her comeback.

