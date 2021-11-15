Iga Swiatek avenged her Olympics loss to Paula Badosa and notched her first win of the week at the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara. Badosa, who turned 24 on Monday, will still finish at the top of their round-robin group.



No.5 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland picked up her first win of her Akron WTA Finals debut on Monday, defeating No.7 seed Paula Badosa of Spain, 7-5, 6-4, in the final round-robin match of the week for both.

Swiatek took an hour and 39 minutes to pick up her third Top 10 win of the year and avenge a loss to Badosa at the Olympic Games this summer, in the only previous meeting between the two friends and frequent practice partners. Swiatek fought back from a break down in both sets.

Despite the result, the standings in the Chichén Itzá round-robin group were unaffected. Badosa will finish as the group winner and will face her countrywoman Garbiñe Muguruza in the semifinals. Swiatek will not advance out of the round-robin portion of the event.

Fast facts: Badosa, who was celebrating her 24th birthday on Monday, had come into the clash against Swiatek with a pristine round-robin record thus far. Badosa had beaten both of the highest-seeded players in Group Chichén Itzá, Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari, in straight sets.

Badosa was also riding an eight-match winning streak, with her Guadalajara wins preceded by a run to her biggest career title at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

But Swiatek notched the win, despite already knowing she had no chance to advance into the semifinals after her two losses to Sabalenka and Sakkari earlier in the week. It is the first time 2020 Roland Garros champion Swiatek had defeated a Top 10 player on a hardcourt.

Stat corner: Swiatek was unable to fend off either of the two break points she faced, but she had many more chances on the Badosa serve, and converted four of her 13 break points.

Swiatek was much sturdier behind her first service, winning nearly three-quarters of those points. Badosa had only a 59 percent success rate after she got her first serves into play, and won just half of the points behind her second serve to boot.

Key plays: Badosa started strong with fiery forehands to pick up an early break and lead 2-1. But solid depth of returns helped Swiatek immediately level at 2-2, as the pair started a tightly-contested opening set.

Badosa fended off a set point with a strong serve en route to a gritty hold for 5-5, but Swiatek used outstanding returning to earn two additional chances to break for the set at 6-5. On her third set point, Swiatek slammed a forehand winner to wrap up her first-set comeback.

The second set started similarly, with Badosa grabbing an early break for 2-1. This time around, the Spaniard did not cede the lead right away, saving a whopping seven break points in the subsequent game before consolidating for 3-1.

However, Swiatek waited for her next moment to strike, which came with another forehand winner to break for 4-4. The Pole used that wing to complete the match as well, breaking with a forehand return winner from that side to collect a fourth straight game and grasp the win.

