From wardrobe favorites to the best equipment, check out the best tennis gifts and stocking stuffers this holiday season.

Some links in this article are affiliate links, meaning that the WTA will receive commissions for purchases made through those links.

Why don’t treat yourself or someone you love with this year’s best women’s tennis shoe -- the adidas Stella Court. How do we know it’s superior? Tennis Warehouse’s play-testers extensively reviewed a variety of tennis shoes and the top performer overall is this model once known as the Stella Barricade Boost.

How cute is this Nike hair bow? Keep your hair out of your face in the most stylish way and match your Nike tennis outfit. Available in several colors, this branded hair accessory is a fun stocking stuffer for female athletes.

Tennis and coffee, life’s two essentials. This gift-boxed ceramic tennis mug designed by Racquet Inc. features "coffee now, tennis later" wording that describes the reality of all tennis players whose favorite drink is coffee. A fun gift option that most tennis lovers will enjoy daily.

This Gamma fashion overgrips 3-pack neon saffari is a perfect gift for women who want to make a trendy performance statement on the tennis court. A bright colored animal print made from durable material adds flare to every racquet, while also improving feel and reducing slippage.

Kids and fans of plush toys can adorn their racquet handles with a variety of cute animal-themed covers: bull, duck or lion. For players who carry their equipment in a backpack or sling type bag, these playful covers will add personality to their exposed racquet and protect its handle from dirt.

Proper recovery and self-care are a priority in every athlete’s life. At-home massage is an easy and effective method to keep your body healthy and injury-free. A simple and cost-effective tool for self-massage is the Pro-Tec spiky massage ball, especially beneficial for foot pain.

Tennis players put a lot of pressure on their feet. When the feet are tired they are weaker, so the upper parts of the body also sustain more pressure. Surprise your tennis-loving friend with this massage ball and they will be forever grateful for their improved circulation and less sore muscles.

Would you like to have a piece of tennis history in your wardrobe? This is the best opportunity to get yourself an outfit that a WTA player wore en route to a title in the 2021 season.

The top choice is definitely the ‘80s-inspired Nike Women's Fall NY slam tank and skirt that Emma Raducanu wore during her run to the US Open title, when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam. The ensemble has even made its way to the International Tennis Hall of Fame museum in Newport, Rhode Island.

Another winning outfit this season is Garbine Muguruza’s floral print adidas Marimekko dress, in which the Spaniard clinched the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara title this month. The top-performance garment made with recycled ocean plastic is part of an exclusive cooperation between the German sportswear giant and Finish lifestyle brand whose bold patterns have reflected the spirit of Helsinki for seven decades.

If you’re still undecided, the safest option is to buy one of Tennis Warehouse’s gift cards. You can order a physical gift card or a digital gift certificate, available in different amounts.

For more gift ideas, check out Tennis Warehouse’s holiday hub and make this holiday season one for the books.