In August, BetterHelp announced that as part of its initiative with the WTA, it would provide an additional $500 per ace, up to $1 million, toward free therapy for the public for the remainder of the 2021 season.
With more than 2,000 aces, $1 million of free therapy was unlocked. It's not too late to sign up. Go to betterhelp.com/wta for your free mental health journey.
Total aces by tournament:
- Portoroz – 93
- Luxembourg – 248
- Ostrava – 176
- Nur-Sultan – 191
- Chicago – 312
- Indian Wells – 469
- Tenerife – 136
- Moscow – 167
- Cluj-Napoca – 227
- Linz – 185
- Courmayeur – 278
- WTA Finals – 198
Thank you to our ace leaders since Sept. 13, 2021:
- Anett Kontaveit – 87
- Liudmila Samsonova – 82
- Veronika Kudermetova – 67
- Clara Tauson – 63
- Maria Sakkari – 51