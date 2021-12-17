In August, BetterHelp announced that as part of its initiative with the WTA, it would provide an additional $500 per ace, up to $1 million, toward free therapy for the public for the remainder of the 2021 season.  

With more than 2,000 aces, $1 million of free therapy was unlocked. It's not too late to sign up. Go to betterhelp.com/wta for your free mental health journey.

Total aces by tournament:

  • Portoroz – 93
  • Luxembourg – 248
  • Ostrava – 176
  • Nur-Sultan – 191
  • Chicago – 312
  • Indian Wells – 469
  • Tenerife – 136
  • Moscow – 167
  • Cluj-Napoca – 227
  • Linz – 185
  • Courmayeur – 278
  • WTA Finals – 198

Thank you to our ace leaders since Sept. 13, 2021:

  1. Anett Kontaveit – 87
  2. Liudmila Samsonova – 82
  3. Veronika Kudermetova – 67
  4. Clara Tauson – 63
  5. Maria Sakkari – 51

 