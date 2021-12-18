Eight of the WTA's Top 10 lead the field at the Sydney Tennis Classic, which takes place the week before the Australian Open.

The WTA returns to the Sydney Olympic Tennis Center with a WTA 500 field that boasts eight of the World's Top 10 at the Sydney Tennis Classic. Led by World No.1 and Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty, three of the reigning major champions have entered Sydney, including No.5 and French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and No.19 and US Open champion Emma Raducanu. The tournament will run during the week before the Australian Open, from January 10-16.

Sydney's star-studded field also includes Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara champion Garbiñe Muguruza, Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa, Polish standout Iga Swiatek, and two former Sydney champions in Petra Kvitova (2019) and Angelique Kerber (2018). Former No.1 Simona Halep, Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic, and US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez round out the packed marquee field.

"To see 19 of the world’s top 24 women and four of the world’s top 20 men compete at the Sydney Tennis Classic the week before the Australian Open is fantastic news for Sydney tennis fans,” Tournament Director Paul Daly said.

Main Draw Entry List:

1. Ashleigh Barty

2. Garbiñe Muguruza

3. Barbora Krejcikova

4. Maria Sakkari

5. Anett Kontaveit

6. Paula Badosa

7. Iga Swiatek

8. Ons Jabeur

9. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

10. Sofia Kenin

11. Elena Rybakina

12. Angelique Kerber

13. Petra Kvitova

14. Jessica Pegula

15. Emma Raducanu

16. Simona Halep

17. Elise Mertens

18. Belinda Bencic

19. Leylah Fernandez

2019 Sydney highlights: Kvitova battles past Barty

"It is fantastic to see such an incredible world-class line-up for the Sydney Tennis Classic, led by none other than our world No.1, Ash Barty," New South Wales Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayers said. "Events like these are essential as we help the tourism and major events sectors recover from the pandemic, driving overnight visitation and showcasing Sydney and NSW to a global television audience."

The 2022 WTA season is set to kick off on January 2nd in Australia. Week 1 will feature a flurry of activity, as the Adelaide International, a WTA 500 event, welcomes four of the WTA Top 5, while a pair of WTA 250s in Melbourne will see the return of defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, US Open champion Emma Raducanu, and Simona Halep.

Sydney will pick up the torch in Week 2, alongside a WTA 250 event in Adelaide, before the Australian Open, which begins on January 17th, closes out the first month of the season.