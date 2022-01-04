Coco Gauff eased through her opener at the Adelaide International 1 and will face Ashleigh Barty in the second round. Also, Anastasia Gasanova improved to 2-0 against Top 20 players with an upset of Elina Svitolina.

There were mixed fortunes for two Top 25 players early at the Adelaide International 1 on Tuesday. Coco Gauff breezed into the second round, but Elina Svitolina was ousted by a rising upset specialist.

The 17-year-old American Gauff, ranked No.22, zipped past Norwegian qualifier Ulrikke Eikeri 6-2, 6-1. Gauff took just 63 minutes to oust 29-year-old Eikeri, who is ranked No.306 and was playing a Top 50 opponent for only the second time.

Adelaide: Gauff storms into second round

Gauff faced three break points in the opening frame but fended each of them off as she claimed the one-set lead. It was even more one-sided for the American in the second set, which she won without facing any break points.

With the victory, Gauff sets up an enticing second-round clash against World No.1 Ashleigh Barty on the Australian's home soil. In their only prior encounter, Gauff advanced past Barty in last year's Rome quarterfinals, after Barty retired from the match due to an arm injury.

Concurrently, No.8 seed Svitolina of Ukraine lost to Russia's Anastasia Gasanova 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in a 2-hour and 34-minute barnburner.

World No.130 Gasanova has now won both of her career matches against Top 20 players, and they both came in the opening week of the year. In 2021, Gasanova shocked Karolina Pliskova in the season-opening event in Abu Dhabi.

Playing her first main-draw match in Australia, Gasanova was unfazed after dropping the first set, and she broke 15th-ranked Svitolina three times apiece in the second and third sets to grit out the upset.

"I was just working so hard every single day [in the off-season], and I was just giving everything," 22-year-old Gasanova said on court, following her win.

