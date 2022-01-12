No.4 seed Anett Kontaveit made short work of Elena-Gabriela Ruse to reach the Sydney Tennis Classic quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Caroline Garcia also reached the last eight after receiving a walkover from No.9 seed Elena Rybakina, who withdrew with a left thigh injury.

Before the rains hit Sydney on Wednesday, No.4 seed Anett Kontaveit rolled into the elite eight at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

World No.7 Kontaveit of Estonia dismissed Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 6-1 in an hour and 16 minutes to claim her spot in the quarterfinals.

"I'm very happy with the win," Kontaveit said in her post-match press conference. "First it was a little tougher, but then felt like I got my game going a little bit more and felt like I was playing better as the match went on."

Fast facts: Kontaveit went on a tear at the end of last season, winning 29 of her last 33 matches, including four WTA singles titles, to burst into the Top 10. 2022 is off to a similarly spirited start for Kontaveit as she has won her first two matches of the year in straight sets this week.

Ruse made a surge of her own in the second half of last year, climbing from outside the Top 200 to her current ranking of No.82, bolstered by her first WTA singles title in Hamburg last summer. But she was denied her first Top 10 win and her first hard-court WTA quarterfinal by Kontaveit.

Key moments: Ruse used strong forehands to twice lead by a break in the opening set, at 2-0 and 3-2. But Kontaveit moved into action from that point forward, using powerful play to notch the final four games of the set.

Ruse staved off three break points to hold serve in the opening game of the second set, but that would be her last mark on the scoreboard as Kontaveit claimed six games in the row to seal victory. Kontaveit won 65 percent of points off of the Ruse second serve in the clash.

Top 10 showdown awaits: Kontaveit will face World No.10 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the quarterfinals, after Jabeur defeated Petra Kvitova for the first time in their four meetings.

Kontaveit's season-ending run in 2021 qualified her for the year-end Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara at the expense of Jabeur, and the pair have enjoyed good-natured banter about it ever since:

Same picture. New season.

Pay back for last year and welcoming Anett on Twitter 😅🤣 https://t.co/M3N1puR3yI pic.twitter.com/x1kLnbhwOC — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) January 8, 2022

Garcia receives walkover from injured Rybakina; Kasatkina bests Mertens

Caroline Garcia of France made the Sydney quarterfinals after No.9 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan withdrew from their second-round clash due to a left thigh injury.

13th-ranked Rybakina has been one of the hottest players on tour so far this season. Last week, she reached the Adelaide International 1 final, and only World No.1 Ashleigh Barty could put an end to her run.

On Tuesday, Rybakina dispatched her fellow Top 20 player Emma Raducanu, ceding only a single game to the reigning US Open champion. But injury caused her to pull out of her subsequent match against former Top 5 player Garcia, sending the Frenchwoman into the quarterfinals.

Garcia, who is currently ranked No.75, surprised World No.22 Jessica Pegula in the opening round. It was Garcia's first win over a Top 50 player since she defeated Angelique Kerber in Dubai 10 months ago.

Ahead of her #SydneyTennis clash with Mertens, @DKasatkina takes a stroll through the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney! 🪴 pic.twitter.com/kMfntwcw7t — wta (@WTA) January 12, 2022

Daria Kasatkina of Russia also moved into the quarterfinals, knocking out Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 6-4 in a battle between Top 30 players.

World No.26 Kasatkina needed an hour and 11 minutes to defeat 20th-ranked Mertens and post another quality result in 2022. Last week, Kasatkina reached the semifinals at Melbourne Summer Set 2 before falling to eventual champion Amanda Anisimova.

