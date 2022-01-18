Sorana Cirstea knocked former finalist Petra Kvitova out of the Australian Open for the second straight season on Tuesday in Melbourne. Among other early results, Anett Kontaveit stopped Katerina Siniakova and Elise Mertens beat Vera Zvonareva.

Sorana Cirstea bundled 2019 runner-up Petra Kvitova out of the Australian Open for the second straight year, with the Romanian notching a 6-2, 6-2 first-round victory over the former World No.2 in John Cain Arena on Tuesday.

Cirstea, just outside this year's seedings at World No.38, had a 2-hour, three-set win over Kvitova in the second round at Melbourne Park last year. She had an even easier go of it this time around, needing only 71 minutes to upset the No.20 seed from the Czech Republic.

The Romanian was never broken in the clash. With the victory, Cirstea edged closer to parity in her rivalry with the Czech, as Kvitova now leads their head-to-head by a slim 5-4 margin.

Cirstea's 38th career Top 20 win adds to her recent resurgence. The 31-year-old has risen nearly 50 spots in the rankings since the end of 2020, and she won her first title in 13 years in Istanbul last season.

Cirstea was clutch on break points in the first set, converting two of three while Kvitova went 0-for-2. In the second set, Cirstea was outstanding returning the typically fearsome Kvitova serve, cracking huge replies as she won nearly half of the Czech's service points.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova boldly saved four match points, two on her serve at 5-1, and two more on Cirstea's serve at 5-2. But Cirstea at last closed out the match on her fifth chance as a Kvitova forehand flew wide.

Cirstea will now face Kristina Kucova of Slovakia in the second round. Kucova defeated Misaki Doi of Japan 6-3, 7-5 on Tuesday.

Kontaveit eases past Siniakova

No.6 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia powered past World No.48 Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-3 to claim a spot in the Australian Open second round.

Kontaveit, whose best result at a Grand Slam came when she reached the 2020 quarterfinals in Melbourne, took an hour and 21 minutes to stop Siniakova, the WTA Doubles World No.1.

Seeded in the Top 10 at a Grand Slam event for the first time in her career, Kontaveit continues to carry over the form that saw her finish 2021 as the hard-court match-win leader. Kontaveit notched 39 victories on that surface last year.

Kontaveit won four titles last season, and two of those championship runs came with victories over Siniakova en route, in Cleveland and Moscow. On John Cain Arena on Tuesday, Kontaveit improved to 5-1 overall against Siniakova.

Siniakova, in fact, was up by early breaks in both sets, moving ahead 2-1 in each instance. But both times, Kontaveit struck back in the very next game to level the frame, and she powered through the remainders of the sets from there to hold off the Czech.

Kontaveit ended the match winning 78 percent of points behind her first serve, while Siniakova could only win 49 percent of her first-service points on the day. Kontaveit had to erase two break points in the last game of the affair, but ultimately wrapped up the victory with her 26th winner of the tilt.

Mertens ousts Zvonareva

In a first-round battle between former Australian Open semifinalists, No.19 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium defeated Vera Zvonareva of Russia 6-4, 7-5 in just under two hours.

Mertens, who reached the final four in Melbourne in 2018, claimed her second win in two meetings with former World No.2 Zvonareva, who was an Australian Open semifinalist back in 2009 and 2011.

Mertens had three more winners and five fewer unforced errors than Zvonareva as she eked out two close sets. Mertens has reached the third round or better in all four of her prior Australian Open main-draw showings.

