Second seed Aryna Sabalenka came from a set and a break down to notch her first win of 2022 over Storm Sanders in the first round of the Australian Open.

No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka fought from a set and a break down to triumph over a talented local favourite and her own service woes, defeating wildcard Storm Sanders 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

The Belarusian entered the tournament with alarm bells ringing around her form. She had lost her opening matches in both Adelaide tournaments this month (to Kaja Juvan and Rebecca Peterson respectively), but more worryingly had racked up 74 double faults in her previous four matches. Against Peterson, Sabalenka had even resorted to underarm deliveries.

Twelve more double faults against Sanders, who held a point to take a 7-5, 4-1 double-break lead, nearly undid Sabalenka again. But she managed to regain control in the nick of time on Rod Laver Arena, showing real fortitude to clean up her game and advance in 2 hour and 2 minutes.

Turning point: Seven of Sabalenka's double faults came in the first half of the match as she fell behind 7-5, 3-1, and they came in ill-timed bunches. Four were in her first two service games - and just when she had cleaned them up enough to level the set at 5-5 from a double break down, another two handed Sanders another break. Two more paved the way to losing her serve in the third game of the second set.

In addition, Sabalenka's errant serve had a knock-on effect to the rest of her game. Routine groundstrokes proved just as problematic to put in the court, and she racked up 37 unforced errors in total.

But Sabalenka found a service winner to avoid falling 4-1 behind, and another two to grit out a hold for 3-2. That jumpstarted a breathtaking spell of nine consecutive games in which the 23-year-old harnessed her power to overwhelm Sanders and take a 4-0 lead in the decider. Her remaining five double faults were only intermittent, and replaced in the main by an ace tally that reached seven. The last two of those came en route to an emphatic service hold to finish off the win.

Sanders shows potential: While Sabalenka's gamestyle and oscillating form could have made the match all about her, No.128-ranked Sanders managed to stamp her own authority on passages of play at the start of the first and second sets.

Buoyed by her home crowd, the Australian made a scintillating start, striking four clean return winners en route to a 4-1 first-set lead. Another pair of brilliant returns took her to the brink of 4-1 in the second set.

Sanders, who showed promise as a teenager despite battling a host of injuries, was eventually diagnosed with the auto-immune condition ankylosing spondylitis. When she returned, she initially thought that it would restrict her career to doubles only. But in late 2019 she resumed playing singles, and last year she reached quarterfinals in Adelaide and Prague before scoring her first Top 20 win over Elise Mertens in Billie Jean King Cup Finals action.

A three-time WTA doubles titlist and the current doubles World No.27, Sanders showed off some volleying excellence as well, winning nine of 13 points at net. But the 27-year-old can also now anticipate a singles breakthrough to go with those achievements.

What's next for Sabalenka: A second-round clash with No.100-ranked Wang Xinyu of China, who defeated Ann Li of the United States 7-6(5), 6-3 in 1 hour and 36 minutes. The big-hitting 20-year-old was the 2018 girls' doubles champion in Melbourne alongside Liang En-Shuo, and enjoyed a Top 100 breakthrough in 2021 after reaching the semifinals in Prague and quarterfinals in Courmayeur and Linz.

Wang recovered after failing to serve out the first set, missing a set point in the process, to win it on a tiebreak. She struck 18 winners en route to her first Grand Slam main draw win at the fifth attempt.

Kanepi continues giant-killing ways with upset of Kerber

Former World No.15 Kaia Kanepi is renowned as a slayer of seeds, particularly at Slams, and at 36 years old is still going strong in that regard. The Estonian came from a break down in the second set to take out 2016 champion and No.16 seed Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-3 in 1 hour and 20 minutes.

The result was the ninth time Kanepi has beaten a seed in the first round of a major, and her 14th defeat of a seed across the first two rounds. Her first Grand Slam upset of a seed was over Flavia Pennetta in the first round of the 2007 Australian Open, and at Roland Garros 2008 she scored her first Top 10 win at a major over Anna Chakvetadze. Kerber was previously a Kanepi victim in the second round of Wimbledon 2013.

This week had seen Kanepi fall out of the Top 100 to No.115, but this did not dim her ability to club 31 winners to 21 unforced errors across the match. Kerber, whose preparation for the Australian Open was hampered after she tested positive for Covid-19, showed flashes of valiant defence, particularly in attempting to seize momentum in the second set.

But the German former World No.1 lacked her usual sharpness on big points and committed 19 unforced errors to 18 winners. Kanepi now leads their overall head-to-head 3-2.

Zidansek, Konjuh hold off comebacks from Rus, Rogers

No.29 seed Tamara Zidansek and former World No.20 Ana Konjuh were born just a day apart, and the two leading lights of Generation 1997 scored almost identical victories to reach the second round.

Zidansek needed a super-tiebreak to get past Arantxa Rus 3-6, 6-4, 7-6[8] in 2 hours and 26 minutes, while Konjuh squeezed past Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in 2 hours and 18 minutes.

In both matches, the younger player came from a set down to take control, but made heavy weather of closing out the win. Roland Garros semifinalist Zidansek missed triple match point serving at 5-4 in the third set, and after leading 5-0 in the super-tiebreak lost seven of the next eight points to trail 6-7. However, the Slovenian found some of her best forehands to stay aggressive and convert her fourth match point.

Konjuh, a 2016 US Open quarterfinalist, could not take four match points serving at 5-4 in the decider. But after losing that tussle, the Croat simply found another level, rattling off the last eight points to seal her first Grand Slam main draw win since Wimbledon 2017.

Elsewhere, 19-year-old Clara Tauson enjoyed a winning Australian Open main draw debut, defeating home hope Astra Sharma 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour and 20 minutes; and 2019 semifinalist Danielle Collins, the No.27 seed, triumphed 6-1, 6-3 in an all-American derby against qualifier Caroline Dolehide in 66 minutes.

Collins will next face Konjuh, Tauson will take on No.6 seed Anett Kontaveit and Zidansek has a rematch against Heather Watson, whom she defeated 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in the first round of last week's Adelaide 250.