World No.1 Ashleigh Barty sealed a second win at the Australian Open in under an hour to reach the third round.

Through two matches at the Australian Open, World No.1 Ashleigh Barty has certainly looked the part. After dropping just one game in her opening round win against former Top 30 player Lesia Tsurenko, the top seed lost just two to reach the third round.

Barty's 54-minute victory against qualifier Tsurenko was bettered on Wednesday by a 52-minute performance against Italy's Lucia Bronzetti, another qualifier, to the tune of a 6-1, 6-1 final score.

Stat check: The Rod Laver Arena crowd was treated to a full display of dominance by Barty, who hit 21 winners and eight aces in victory.

She and Bronzetti were equal in unforced errors with 14 apiece, but the young Italian couldn't match Barty's power off the ground nor handle her biting slice. The World No.142 qualified successfully for her first Grand Slam draw by coming from a set down to beat Nao Hibino, and did the same in her first victory against Varvara Gracheva in the first round, but she hit just six winners and was broken five times.

"I felt like I wanted to try to use my experience a little bit today, get off to a quick start. I felt like I was able to do that. I served well. I was able to find plenty of forehands and control the match quite well, so pleased with that one." - Ashleigh Barty

Another Italian awaits: It'll be a step up in quality—and striking power—for Barty in the next round when she faces another Italian in Camila Giorgi. The No.30 seed sealed a 6-2, 7-6(2) win over Tereza Martincova to reach the third round in Australia for the third time in her career. She's never reached the fourth round, and will have to reverse the tide of a winless head-to-head vs. Barty to do so.

Despite her history of success against the Italian, Barty is keenly aware of the XX that Giorgi's first-strike, aggressive game style provides.

"Some very different challenges to what I've had the last couple matches. She has the ability to hold baseline, to control the center of the court, be super, super aggressive off her serve and first shot, particularly off her return.

"It's going to be a match where I'm going to have to serve well, bring in variety, make sure I can cover the court, neutralize the best that I can. She has the ability to hit you off the court without realizing it's happening.

"I think it's going to be another match with some fresh challenges. But having played her before, she kind of knows my game, I kind of know hers. It's about going out there and trying to do it as good as I can."

The Aussie has won all three of their prior meetings, including a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win in the second round in Melbourne four years ago.

"I remember the matches that I've played against her. Not in great detail. I kind of know how they went. A lot of the time the match isn't on my racquet, to be completely honest," she added.

"I have to be able to neutralize and be aggressive when I can, but also be able to accept the fact that not always am I going to have it on my terms. That's an important part of our matchup. I just get on with it and try to bring it back to my tennis as regularly as I can."

