Rolling from start to finish inside Rod Laver Arena on Sunday in a 6-3, 6-1 win over No.8 seed Paula Badosa of Spain, Keys advanced to her eighth career Grand Slam quarterfinal and first in Australia since 2018.

Just three of Keys' 19 prior victories over Top 10 players were scored at Grand Slams, but she set the tone early against World No.6 and Sydney champion Badosa. The Spaniard never led in the match.

Unstoppable 💯@Madison_Keys is into the #AusOpen quarterfinals for the first time since 2018, taking down Paula Badosa 6-3 6-1. #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/dIGsi7zf5q — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2022

Keys dropped just five points on serve in the opening set, serving at a staggering 72%, and doubled her winners (16) to unforced errors (8) over a half-hour of play. Her scoreline was more impressive in the second set, but she came through admirable early challenges from Badosa to get there. The two players traded service breaks with a pair of multi-deuce games before Keys ran off the next five to win the match.

More to come...