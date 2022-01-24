Iga Swiatek dropped her first set of the tournament, but battled for a comeback win over Sorana Cirstea to reach her first Australian Open quarterfinal.

Iga Swiatek was pushed to three sets for the first time this event, but the No.7 seed from Poland eventually prevailed over Sorana Cirstea of Romania 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 on Monday to reach her first Australian Open quarterfinal.

The 2020 Roland Garros champion is into her first Grand Slam quarterfinal outside of Paris, where she also reached the last eight in 2021. However, she had to survive a stern test from World No.38 Cirstea before ultimately triumphing in a hard-fought 2-hour and 28-minute battle.

Words from the winner: "For sure, she put a lot of pressure on me," Swiatek said in her post-match press conference. "I just had to overcome some doubts that I had. I did that pretty well, because I don't have a good statistic in terms of coming back after losing first sets. So it's still something I'm working on.

"These kind of matches are going to give me a lot of confidence for the future, because coming back from losing in the first set and against a player who's constantly going forward, it's pretty hard, and I did that. I feel like I can approach these different scenarios on court, and at the end it's pretty positive."

Fast facts: Swiatek was the only player last season to make the fourth round or better at all four Grand Slam events. Despite being pushed hard by Cirstea, Swiatek now has a 29-2 win-loss record against opponents ranked outside the Top 30 in her Grand Slam history.

Cirstea was a set away from reaching her second Grand Slam quarterfinal, and her first in 13 years, since she reached that stage at 2009 Roland Garros. However, the former World No.21 was unable to hold on and collect the 16th Top 10 win of her career.

Nevertheless, this week's result continues a strong resurgence for 31-year-old Cirstea, who ended a 13-year-drought between WTA singles titles last year in Istanbul. Cirstea has improved her ranking nearly 50 spots over the last 12 months.

Stat corner: Very little separated the two powerful players statistically during their first meeting. Swiatek's 29 winners were nearly matched by the 27 from the Romanian's racquet, and the Pole had only three more unforced errors than Cirstea.

Swiatek was sturdier winning first-service points, winning 76 percent of those points while Cirstea had a 58 percent success rate. But Cirstea kept things close by claiming an excellent 76 percent of Swiatek's second-service points.

In the long run, Swiatek got enough of her first serves into play (64 percent) to make that disparity work in her favor. Overall, Swiatek saved eight of the 12 break points she faced while converting six of her 14 break chances.

Match moments: Aggressive play by Cirstea gave her the critical break for 6-5 in the opening set, and she stormed her way through a love hold to claim the one-set lead. However, Swiatek nudged herself ahead in the winner count during the second set, where she broke Cirstea twice to level the clash.

In the third set, Swiatek saved four break points to grit out a pivotal service hold for 2-2, but three consecutive breaks followed, which ended with Swiatek ahead 4-3. The Pole fended off thunderous returns by Cirstea to hold for 5-3, then slammed a forehand winner down the line to convert her first match point in the following game.

