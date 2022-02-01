No one is serving bigger than Madison Keys through one month of the 2022 season, while no one is serving more efficiently than Ashleigh Barty.

With the conclusion of the Aussie swing, five tour events have been completed along with the first Grand Slam of the year. Here's a look at some of the notable numbers:

Title winners

11: Ashleigh Barty has an 11-0 match record to start the year. She captured championships at Adelaide 500 and the Australian Open and becomes the first player to win two titles in January since Li Na in 2014.

5: Five different singles players won titles in January. In addition to Barty, the others include Amanda Anisimova (Melbourne Summer Set 2), Paula Badosa (Sydney), Simona Halep (Melbourne Summer Set 1) and Madison Keys (Adelaide 250).

2: In a similar light, current doubles World No.1 Katerina Sinaikova has also won the title at two events as she has won 10-straight matches to start the year. Siniakova won Melbourne Summer Set 2 with Bernarda Pera and the Australian Open with her regular doubles partner, Barbora Krejcikova.

Ace leaders

88: Madison Keys currently leads the tour in aces, serving up 88 aces in her first 13 matches of the 2022 season. Keys averaged 8.8 aces per match en route to the title in Adelaide.

15: Keys served up a season-high 15 aces in her opening-round win at the Australian Open against Sofia Kenin, the most aces Keys has ever hit in a straight-sets match.

4: Keys has already recorded a tour-leading four matches with 10 or more aces, winning all four.

27: In January, there were 27 players who hit 10 or more aces in a match.

17: Barty hit 17 aces in her quarterfinal win against Kenin in Adelaide, the most aces in a match so far this year. The 2022 Australian Open champion sits at second on this year’s aces leaderboard:

Most aces this season

88 - Madison Keys (13 matches)

77 - Ashleigh Barty (11 matches)

55 - Paula Badosa (10 matches)

54- Elena Rybakina (8 matches)

52- Ana Konjuh (8 matches)

Match stats odds & ends

11: Barty and Keys currently lead the tour in match-wins, both with 11.

3: Victoria Azarenka, Daria Kasatkina and Keys are the only players to face three Top 10 opponents in the opening month of the season. Further, Keys is the only player with two Top 10 wins this year, notching wins versus No.6 Paula Badosa and No.4 Barbora Krejcikova in the Round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively, at the Australian Open.

63: Barty won 63 straight service games in her first two tournaments of 2022 and currently leads the tour by converting on 94.1% of her service games.

Photo by JImmie48/WTA

81.8: Since the start of 2019, Barty has won 81.8% of her service games on hard courts. In comparison, the tour average is 65.6% in that same time.

2022 leaders: Service games win percentage

94.1% Ashleigh Barty

88.9% Naomi Osaka

85.5% Liudmila Samsonova

82.7% Elena Rybakina

82.3% Madison Keys

59.6%: After failing to win a title in 2021, Simona Halep wasted little time regaining her form in 2022. She won the title at Melbourne Summer Set 2. Halep currently leads the tour in return games won percentage at 59.6%, which is up 10.4% from her 2021 mark of 49.2%

2022 Leaders: Return games win percentage

59.6% Simona Halep

47.8% Magdalena Frech

46.7% Sara Sorribes Tormo

46.7% Paula Badosa

46.4% Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

50: So far in 2022, tour players are 50-4 when winning 70% of their returns on second serve

5: Amanda Anisimova, Aryna Sabalenka and Kaia Kanepi each played five three-set matches in January. Anisimova is a perfect 5-0.

Rankings

14: Collins makes her Top 10 debut this week, the first player to do so in 2022. For 14 weeks (from Oct. 18, 2021 to Jan. 30, 2022) there were no Americans ranked in the Top 10. This came after a stretch of 498 consecutive weeks with at least one American woman in the Top 10, dating back to April 2, 2012.

80: China’s Zheng Qinwen becomes the first player to make their Top 100 debut this year. She moves up to No.80 this week. At 19 year’s old, Zheng is the first Chinese teenager to crack the Top 100 since Yuan Meng on March 20, 2006.

46: After starting the year ranked No.126, Zheng has jumped 46 spots in the latest rankings, the biggest jump among the Top 100.