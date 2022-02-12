No.1 seed Maria Sakkari is into her fourth career WTA singles final after she outlasted Irina-Camelia Begu in a marathon match at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

Top seed Maria Sakkari of Greece booked a spot in her first final of the season as she grinded past Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4 in a gripping semifinal battle at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Saturday.

Seeded No.1 at a WTA event for the first time, Sakkari needed to win one of the longest matches of the year in a grueling 3 hours and 4 minutes to move into her fourth career WTA singles final. Sakkari fought back from a break down in the third set to attain victory.

Fast facts: World No.7 Sakkari has now gone one step beyond her previous career-best St. Petersburg showing, which was a run to the 2020 semifinals.

Sakkari also has taken a 2-1 lead in her head-to-head with Begu. Begu had won their first meeting in Miami in 2016, but Sakkari leveled their rivalry with a quarterfinal victory at 2018 Seoul before moving ahead with her triumph this week.

Begu was denied a trip to her ninth career WTA singles final and a seventh match-win over a Top 10 player. Begu has gone 0-10 against the Top 10 since her last win over a player in that echelon, which came over Jelena Ostapenko at 2018 Madrid.

Tale of the match: The last three games of the first set went to the returner, with Sakkari the beneficiary as she claimed the one-set lead. Begu notched an early 2-0 lead in the second set, but Sakkari broke back for 2-2, and the Greek edged to a game away from victory after holding at love for 5-4.

But pinpoint hitting by Begu at the end of increasingly complex rallies kept her in the hunt, as she came back from 15-30 to hold for 5-5. The pair moved into a tiebreak where Sakkari could never get in front, and Begu grabbed two set points after slamming an overhead winner for 6-4. Begu converted the first of those chances to level the match.

Suddenly, the momentum was with Begu as she broke Sakkari for a 2-0 lead in the final set. However, a streaky set saw Sakkari break the Romanian twice in a row to take her own break lead at 3-2, before Begu returned to level footing with a break for 3-3. A topsy-turvy stretch ended with Sakkari ahead by a break at 5-4 and serving for the match.

In that game, two forehand winners gave Sakkari two match points, but Begu swatted both chances away, and the Romanian held a break point to extend the match further. But another strong forehand got Sakkari out of that jam, and she closed out the match with a passing winner.

Sakkari was slightly sturdier converting break points in the end, going 7-for-13 while Begu was 5-for-12. Sakkari was marginally better returning as well, winning 40 percent of Begu's first-service points and 56 percent off of the Romanian's second serve.

Next up: Seeking her second career WTA singles title, Sakkari awaits the winner of the second semifinal between No.2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and No.7 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

