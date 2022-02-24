No.6 seed Maria Sakkari became the first player into the Qatar TotalEnergies Open semifinals after defeating No.14 seed Coco Gauff in straight sets.

No.6 seed Maria Sakkari claimed her third win in four meetings against No.14 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, moving through 6-3, 6-3 in 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Sakkari previously defeated Gauff at the 2020 Western & Southern Open and Abu Dhabi 2021, but the American captured her first victory in the series on clay at Rome 2021. Back on hard courts, though, Sakkari took charge of the rivalry again.

The Greek player came through a three-deuce tussle to break Gauff in the first game, with her strategy of targeting the 17-year-old's forehand paying immediate dividends. Over the course of the match, Sakkari would effectively break it down; that wing was responsible for a large proportion of Gauff's 26 unforced errors.

Sakkari, currently ranked at a career high of No.6 after reaching the St. Petersburg final a fortnight ago, also protected her own serve well. She landed 67% of her first serves and did not face a break point until she led 6-3, 4-0.

Gauff mounted a comeback with her back to the wall, with her net skills and some superb backhand strikes enabling her to claw one of the breaks back, and even held two points to get back on serve in the final game. However, Sakkari shook off some shaky play in the home stretch to pull off a brilliant reflex volley and then put away a forehand off a net cord on the final two points.

Sakkari moves into her sixth semifinal at WTA 1000 level or above following Wuhan 2017, Rome 2019, Miami 2021, Roland Garros 2021 and the US Open 2021. She will bid to make her first final at this level against either No.1 seed Aryna Sabalenka or No.7 seed Iga Swiatek.