Camila Osorio is into her third career Hologic WTA Tour singles final, all of which have come in the last 12 months, after beating Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-4, 6-4 to reach the championship match at the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey.

No.5 seed Osorio of Colombia prevailed over 6th-seeded Parrizas Diaz of Spain in an hour and 29 minutes to advance. Osorio is a win away from her second career title, to go alongside her triumph on home soil in Bogota last year. Osorio also finished as runner-up in Tenerife last year.

Osorio was coming off of a difficult late-night win over No.1 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the quarterfinals, but she was unbothered as she improved to 2-0 against Parrizas Diaz, who was playing in her first tour-level semifinal. Osorio also beat Parrizas Diaz in the final round of Wimbledon qualifying last year.

Currently ranked at a career-high World No.44, 20-year-old Osorio is projected to hit a new peak ranking inside the Top 40 on Monday.

Parrizas Diaz, ranked World No.51, is also projected to hit a new career-high ranking next week inside the Top 45 after posting her career-best tour-level result at age 30.

After getting broken in the opening game of the clash, Osorio steered her way back into the first set, and she grabbed the one-set lead by converting her sixth break point of a protracted 5-4 game. The pair had 11 winners apiece in the first set, but Parrizas Diaz had four more unforced errors than Osorio during that timeframe.

The first four games of the second set went against serve, but Osorio moved ahead by a break for the first time in that set after solid returns gave her a 5-3 lead. Osorio was unable to serve out the match as Parrizas Diaz pulled back on serve at 5-4, but the Colombian clinched the victory with another break, using her deft drop shot skills to set up a winning pass on match point.

