Defending champion Leylah Fernandez staved off five championship points in a nearly three-hour thriller to outlast Camila Osorio and claim her second consecutive title at the Abierto GNP Seguros.

Leylah Fernandez came back from the brink of defeat before successfully defending her Abierto GNP Seguros title, saving five championship points in a gripping three-set tussle before overcoming Camila Osorio 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) in the Monterrey final.

2nd-seeded Fernandez of Canada erased one championship point at 5-4 in the third set and four more at 6-5 before taking the decisive tiebreak and quelling the challenge from 5th-seeded Osorio of Colombia after 2 hours and 52 minutes.

Rivalry renewed: This was the first professional meeting between 19-year-old Fernandez and 20-year-old Osorio, but they were frequent junior rivals, squaring off three times in junior Grand Slam events. Fernandez won their matches at junior Roland Garros in 2018 and 2019, while Osorio claimed a win at the 2018 junior US Open.

The match lived up to its billing as World No.21 Fernandez needed to go down to the wire before she was able to defend her 2021 crown and notch the second Hologic WTA Tour singles title of her career. Fernandez is now 12-1 at the event overall and has won her last 10 matches in Monterrey.

Tale of the match: Fernandez led 4-1 to start the match and served for the first set at 5-3, but World No.44 Osorio used her combination of dogged defense and creative shotmaking to chip away at that lead. In a tiebreak, Osorio stole the first set by converting her first set point with an error-forcing pass.

Fernandez, though, regrouped for the second set and attained another 4-1 lead. Osorio clawed one break back and held three more break points at 5-4, but Fernandez pulled all the way back to set point, which she converted by slamming a putaway.

It came down to a topsy-turvy final set, where Fernandez took an early lead again, breaking to open the decider. But Osorio reeled off four games in a row, and suddenly the Colombian led 4-1. Fernandez pulled back on serve but had to stare down a championship point before holding for 5-5.

Fernandez had to rally to erase four more championship points at 6-5, with the fifth one she faced overall coming directly after a delay due to a partial power failure on court. However, Fernandez's lefty forehand came through in the clutch at key moments, and she scraped through that game to queue up a decisive final-set tiebreak.

In the breaker, more Fernandez forehands helped her build a 5-2 lead, and after Osorio fired a forehand long at 5-3, it was Fernandez’s first opportunity to hold a championship point. There, Osorio sent a groundstroke wide, and the Canadian sealed her title defense after a thrilling battle.

