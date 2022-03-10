The entry list for the 50th edition of the Credit One Charleston Open includes five of the tour's Top 10 and an incredible showcase for the depth of the Hologic WTA Tour.

The Credit One Charleston Open will welcome five of the Hologic WTA Tour's Top 10 when it celebrates its 50th edition in April, where 2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek will begin her clay-court preparations. This year's entry list includes No.4 Swiatek, 2021 Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa, 2021 WTA Finals champion and former No.1 Garbiñe Muguruza, and Tunisian trailblazer and No.10 Ons Jabeur. The WTA 500 event begins on Apr. 2.

"I just wanted to see Charleston, basically," Swiatek told reporters in Indian Wells when asked why she has opted to start her clay season immediately after the Miami Open. "After the clay season last year, I was kind of annoyed that I only played three tournaments on clay and it didn't seem like a lot. So this year I wanted to try to play more. We're planning to play everything but we're going to see how my body is going to cope and if we're going to prepare properly. Doing that the smart way is the most important thing."

In addition to its strong Top 10 field, the WTA's depth will be on full display in Charleston, which will be played in the newly renovated Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island. Including Swiatek and Muguruza, five major champions are entered, including 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko and two-time major champions Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova. Overall, the entry list includes 28 of the tour's Top 50, including Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins, US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, and 2019 champion Madison Keys.

"We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Iga to Charleston for the first time and welcome Petra and Karolina back," Tournament Director Bob Moran said. "Karolina is coming off an injury that delayed her start of the year so we’re eager to see her back on court. We knew once we convinced Petra to join us here in our beautiful city, she would be returning on a regular basis. We believe we’ll have the same effect on Iga in April.

"Our new player facilities and stadium will be second to none and we are confident that all of our players will be blown away with the investment and commitment our ownership has made on behalf of women’s tennis.”

Main Draw Entry List - Cut-off: No.75

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Paula Badosa

3. Karolina Pliskova

4. Garbiñe Muguruza

5. Ons Jabeur

6. Danielle Collins

7. Jelena Ostapenko

8. Elina Svitolina

9. Jessica Pegula

10. Elena Rybakina

11. Leylah Fernandez

12. Veronika Kudermetova

13. Belinda Bencic

14. Simona Halep

15. Madison Keys

16. Petra Kvitova

17. Alizé Cornet

18. Sloane Stephens

19. Ajla Tomljanovic

20. Zhang Shuai

21. Tereza Martincova

22. Amanda Anisimova

23. Nuria Parrizas Diaz

24. Jasmine Paolini

25. Yulia Putintseva

26. Ana Konjuh

27. Shelby Rogers

28. Anhelina Kalinina

29. Ekaterina Alexandrova

30. Alison Riske

31. Madison Brengle

32. Elena Gabriela Ruse

33. Aliaksandra Sasnovic

34. Andrea Petkovic

35. Magda Linette

36. Kaia Kanepi

37. Ann Li

38. Mayar Sherif

39. Arantxa Rus

40. Irina-Camelia Begu

41. Zheng Qinwen

42. Anna Bondar