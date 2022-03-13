No.3 seed Iga Swiatek bids to extend her winning streak when she takes on No.29 seed Clara Tauson in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open, while Simona Halep and Coco Gauff meet for the first time in three years.

A place in the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open is at stake on Day 5 of the BNP Paribas Open as third-round action gets under way and seeds start to meet. Here are six matches to circle on the schedule.

[3] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs. [29] Clara Tauson (DEN)

In tennis, there's always someone just behind you. At just 20 years old, Swiatek is already a Grand Slam winner and one of the young rising stars of the game. But to Tauson, 19, this is an opportunity to take down an established champion.

Exactly one year after the Dane made her Top 100 debut, she arrives in Indian Wells with two WTA titles under her belt (Lyon and Luxembourg last year) and a first career Top 10 win at the Australian Open over Anett Kontaveit.

Swiatek is also on a roll - a six-match winning streak, to be exact, after claiming the biggest hard-court title of her career in Doha and opening her Indian Wells account with a three-set win over Anhelina Kalinina.

Head-to-head: Swiatek leads 1-0, a 6-3, 7-6(7) win in the Billie Jean King Cup zonal tie in 2019 at home in Zielona Gora, Poland.

Champion's Reel: How Iga Swiatek won Doha 2022

[24] Simona Halep (ROU) vs. [16] Coco Gauff (USA)

When Halep and Gauff last faced each other, it was at a tournament that proved life-changing for both. Gauff's breakthrough run as a 15-year-old ranked No.313 at Wimbledon 2019 was ended in the fourth round by Halep, who went on to win her second Grand Slam crown.

Three years on, the rematch will take place on Gauff's 18th birthday. The American has now established herself firmly in the Top 30, where she has been placed since May. She rarely takes bad losses, having only been defeated by current or former Top 20 players since August and has a semifinal in Adelaide and quarterfinal in Doha under her belt this year. But defeating Halep would be an indication Gauff is ready for the next step.

The former World No.1 Halep, who fell out of the Top 20 after an injury-struck 2021, is looking to continue her quiet resurgence. The Romanian has a 12-3 record this season, and her partnership with new coach Morgan Bourbon got off to a bright start in Indian Wells as she defeated tricky opponent Ekaterina Alexandrova in three sets.

Head-to-head: Halep leads 1-0.

[23] Daria Kasatkina vs. [15] Angelique Kerber (GER)

The most frequent head-to-head matchup on the Day 5 schedule is between Kerber and Kasatkina. They have played nine times previously, dating back to 2016, with Kerber owning a narrow 5-4 lead. Break that down by surface, and Kasatkina is up 4-3 on hard courts. Look through the lens of recency, and it's advantage Kerber, who has taken three of their past four meetings. They've clashed twice at Indian Wells, with Kasatkina winning 6-0, 6-2 in the 2018 quarterfinals and Kerber triumphing 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 in the third round last year.

Both are seeking to regain their top form. Covid-19 has hampered both players' seasons. Kerber's Australian Open preparation was disrupted by a positive test and did not post her first win of 2022 until this week, where she came back from a double break down in the third set to scrape past Zheng Qinwen. Kasatkina was unable to defend her St. Petersburg title because of a positive test and also barely survived her Indian Wells opener against wildcard Katie Volynets.

Four of the pair's previous encounters have gone the distance. Few would be surprised if the 10th edition of the rivalry was another barnburner.

Head-to-head: Kerber leads 5-4; on hard courts, Kasatkina leads 4-3.

[11] Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs. Petra Martic (CRO)

The most important takeaway from Raducanu's opening win against Caroline Garcia was her health. The 19-year-old came into Indian Wells under an injury cloud after a hip issue forced her to retire in the first round of Guadalajara, but she was in fine fettle against the Frenchwoman. While Raducanu is yet to face a Top 10 opponent, she remains unbeaten against players who have been ranked in that echelon.

Former World No.12 Martic is showing signs of emerging from an extended slump. The Croat's skillset is one of the widest and most natural on tour, but her challenge has often been to convert that repertoire into results. Her upset of No.19 seed Tamara Zidansek in the second round marked the first time Martic had won consecutive matches since Parma last May.

An upset of Raducanu would be Martic's first Top 20 win since defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the 2019 Zhengzhou quarterfinals.

Head-to-head: 0-0.

[28] Liudmila Samsonova vs. Danka Kovinic (MNE)

No Top 10 players remain in the first quarter of the draw following No.7 seed Karolina Pliskova's opening loss - and Kovinic, the player who beat her, is becoming a player to keep an eye on this year. The Montenegrin reached her biggest career final in Charleston last April, only for injuries to set her back for the rest of 2021. But she upset Raducanu at the Australian Open to become the first player from her country to reach the third round of a major and quality wins over Jil Teichmann and Pliskova this week indicate solid form.

Samsonova, whose no-holds-barred power took last year's grass season by storm, also posted a good win over Ann Li in the second round. A quarterfinalist in Adelaide in January, she will be eyeing opportunity in this section of the draw.

Head-to-head: 0-0.

[25] Madison Keys (USA) vs. Alison Riske (USA)

A reprise of the Adelaide 250 final in January, and the eighth edition of this all-American rivalry. On paper, Keys has a heavy advantage; she leads the series 6-1, with Riske's only victory coming in their first meeting in 2011, when Keys was 16 years old. In Adelaide, Keys was rarely troubled in a 6-1, 6-2 rout.

But since her January resurgence, which also took her to the Australian Open semifinals, Keys has dipped again. She took back-to-back first-round losses in Mexico and needed three sets to battle past Misaki Doi in her opener here. Riske, by contrast, enjoyed a spectacular comeback over No.8 seed Garbiñe Muguruza, winning 12 of the last 13 games after losing the first nine. Could she make an impact on the head-to-head again?

Head-to-head: Keys leads 6-1, including 3-1 on outdoor hard courts.