Maria Sakkari marched into the BNP Paribas Open Round of 16 for the second time in her career with a straight-sets victory over two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

No.6 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece kicked off Monday's play at the BNP Paribas Open with an emphatic 6-3, 6-0 victory over No.27 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in their third-round clash.

Sakkari needed just 65 minutes on Stadium 2 to book her spot in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event. Sakkari edges ahead by four wins to three in her head-to-head with two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova.

Fast facts: Sakkari returns to the Round of 16 in Indian Wells for the first time since she made her tournament main-draw debut in 2018. She currently holds a spell over Czech players, having now won her last seven matches against opponents from that country.

Sakkari had a nearly perfect winning percentage when she got her first serve into play during the match, claiming 24 of those 25 points (96 percent). The Greek was never broken by Kvitova, saving the two break points she faced, which both came at 5-3 in the opening set.

Two-time Indian Wells Kvitova quarterfinalist owns 54 Top 10 wins in her career, but after this loss to Sakkari, she is just 2-10 in her last 12 matches against that group.

Thoughts from Sakkari: "Obviously Petra is a very tough opponent, but I came [onto] the court and I was feeling it today," Sakkari said in her post-match press conference. "I think it was a very good day for me and like not a good day for her. I was just tactically playing the right way and serving really good, so I think that was the reason why I won that match quite easily.

"There are games that I might not serve that well. There will be a couple of games in a set that I won't be acing every point or I won't be making that many first serves, so then I just trust my game from the baseline that I can just out-grind the opponent. It's just that I have a Plan A and a Plan B, which I think is good and that's what got me to the top."

Match moments: Kvitova was in early trouble on serve in the match, facing a break point in her opening service game before swatting that chance away with a volley winner en route to a hold for 1-1.

But Sakkari converted her next chance, breaking for 5-3 after a forehand error by Kvitova. Demonstrating sturdy rally tolerance throughout the set, Sakkari staved off two break points when serving for the set, and notched the one-set lead with a forehand winner.

Sakkari won 100 percent of points behind her first serve in the opener (16-for-16) and she extended that stellar form into the second set. The Greek star cruised past the big-serving Czech to collect the bagel and book her spot in the last 16.

