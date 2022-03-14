Olympic silver medalist Marketa Vondrousova steered back from a break down in the final set to top No.4 seed Anett Kontaveit in a gripping third-round match at the BNP Paribas Open.

No.30 seed Marketa Vondrousova notched an upset in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday when she outlasted No.4 seed Anett Kontaveit 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) in 2 hours and 50 minutes.

Vondrousova, who won an Olympic silver medal for the Czech Republic in women's singles last year, was down a break at 4-2 in the third set before charging back to complete the comeback. Vondrousova now owns a 3-1 win-loss record against Estonia's Kontaveit.

Challenging rivalry: Vondrousova had won their first two meetings, including a first-round win at Wimbledon last year, but Kontaveit had at last defeated the Czech en route to the Moscow title last season.

But despite holding the third-set lead, Kontaveit could not level their rivalry, as Vondrousova staged her fightback to collect her first Top 10 win since her run to the Olympic final last year.

2019 Roland Garros finalist Vondrousova is now a win away from matching her career-best performance at Indian Wells. Vondrousova reached the BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals in 2019, where she beat then-World No.2 Simona Halep in the Round of 16.

The loss is a stumbling block in Kontaveit's surge over the last year which has propelled her into the Top 5. Kontaveit has advanced to the final at seven of her past 12 tournaments, winning five titles in that stretch.

Despite the loss, Kontaveit's 14 match-wins so far on tour this season is second only to Iga Swiatek's 16. Kontaveit reached the final at this year's first WTA 1000 event, finishing runner-up to Swiatek in Doha.

Victory formation 💪



🇨🇿 @VondrousovaM powers past the No.4 seed Kontaveit in a tough three set match!#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/OKOtaodhTG — wta (@WTA) March 14, 2022

Key plays: After dropping serve in the opening game of the match, Kontaveit turned the first set around, breaking Vondrousova twice to leap ahead 4-1 and powering to the one-set lead.

But Vondrousova hung tough with the Estonian in the second set as her deft dropshots and pristine passes kept her close. The Czech was rewarded at 6-5 when a Kontaveit double fault gave her triple set point, and Vondrousova converted the second of those to tie the match.

The third set was a returner's paradise with five straight breaks to start. Kontaveit stopped that run with stunning groundstrokes to hold for 4-2. But Vondrousova used her variety to break for 4-4; in that long game, Kontaveit saved three break points and had three game points, but Vondrousova prevailed.

The match came down to a tiebreak, and Vondrousova leveled up at 2-2, hitting three passing winners in a row to lead 5-2. A dropshot gave Vondrousova a 6-2 lead and four match points, and though the first three went begging, she converted her fourth to stun Kontaveit.

Kudermetova awaits: Vondrousova will next play No.21 seed Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 16, in their first meeting. Kudermetova advanced on Monday after another Czech, Marie Bouzkova, retired from their third-round match due to a right ankle injury.

World No.24 Kudermetova had taken the first set over 97th-ranked Bouzkova 6-4. Bouzkova was leading 2-0 in the second set when she retired.

Kudermetova, who knocked out former champion Naomi Osaka in her previous match, made the Indian Wells third round in her tournament main-draw debut last season, and has now bettered that result by one round.

