Paula Badosa's title defense continued in the California desert on Monday, as the World No.7 defeated her friend and compatriot Sara Sorribes Tormo, 7-6(4), 6-1 in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. The No.5 seed will face either No.18 seed Leylah Fernandez or American Shelby Rogers in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Badosa is bidding to become the first woman to defend the Indian Wells title in over 30 years. The last woman to do so was Martina Navratilova, who won her two Indian Wells titles in 1990 and 1991.

This was the sixth meeting between 7th-seeded Badosa and 32nd-seeded Sorribes Tormo, with Badosa holding a slim 3-2 lead going into Monday night's showdown.

Badosa edges a marathon opening set: Sorribes Tormo's 2021 campaign was spent building her reputation as an indefatigable competitor and one of the most physical opponents on tour. She delivered on her brand once again against Badosa, as the two traded blows and protracted rallies across an 82-minute first set.

The match opened with six consecutive breaks of serve before Badosa snapped the streak to hold to 4-3. Four of the five remaining games in the opening set went to deuce. Sorribes Tormo gamely saved five break points during that stretch, including three set points at 5-6 to force a tiebreak.

Badosa responded by amping up the power in her shots and leaning into her groundstrokes to whip the balls into the corners. She sealed the set with the aid of another heavy forehand blast that Sorribes Tormo couldn't control. As Sorribes Tormo's forehand sailed wide, Badosa whipped around to her box and pointed to her head, an indication of the mental focus and effort expended to hold off her compatriot.

With the first set in hand, Badosa steadily marched through the second set to close out the win after 2 hours.

