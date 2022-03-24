Angelique Kerber takes on Naomi Osaka in a clash of former World No.1s on Day 3 of the Miami Open. Other seeds in action include Emma Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez, Belinda Bencic and Simona Halep.

The second round of the Miami Open gets under way on Day 3. Among the matches to circle as the tournament's seeds start their campaigns are a clash of former World No.1s, Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka, and tough openers for Emma Raducanu, Belinda Bencic and Leylah Fernandez.

Naomi Osaka (JPN) vs. [13] Angelique Kerber (GER)

In terms of ranking, neither Kerber nor No.79-placed Osaka are some way off the top spot they have formerly occupied. But both are champions who have proven that they can bring a high level of tennis regardless of the number by their name, particularly with another big name on the other side of the net.

Kerber, who had the start of the season disrupted by Covid-19, gained her first wins of 2022 in Indian Wells, where she reached the fourth round before losing to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in a high-quality three-setter. For Osaka, her form is about her mind. Having exited Indian Wells in tears after being rattled by a heckler, she was composed and in control during her first-round win over Astra Sharma.

"I finally started talking to a therapist after Indian Wells," said Osaka afterwards. "It only took like a year after French Open [...] I'm glad that I have people around me that told me to go in that direction. I feel like I've been trying a lot of different things because I tend to internalize things, and I also want to do everything by myself.

"[Coach] Wim [Fissette] put it in a really good way. He was like, You hire a coach for tennis, for fitness. The mind is such a big thing. If you can get a professional to help you out 0.5 percent, that alone is worth it."

Head-to-head: Kerber leads 4-1. Osaka gained her first career Top 10 win over the German at the 2017 US Open, but has only won one set in four subsequent matches. They have not played since the 2018 WTA Finals.

[11] Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs. Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

A first-time encounter between two players whose results in 2022 haven't quite matched the quality of tennis they have produced on court. Raducanu and Siniakova come into this match with only two main-draw wins apiece this year, but both have been involved in some memorable battles.

Raducanu, navigating unprecedented territory as a US Open champion who's also still in her rookie season, is adjusting her goals as she goes.

"Right now all I care about is getting through the season in one piece," she said ahead of Miami. "I kind of like the challenge. Before I didn't, but now I feel because I have been losing early every week, I don't really care because I'm like, you know what, I like the challenge of being knocked down and feeling horrible after a loss. Trying to climb back up there, get yourself back up there for the next match."

Doubles No.1 Siniakova's combination of speed and shotmaking has long been a thorn in the side of higher-ranked opponents. The Czech owns wins over Serena Williams and Garbiñe Muguruza in the past year alone, and will be bidding for her 16th career Top 20 win.

Head-to-head: 0-0.

Miami: Kostyuk defeats Van Uytvanck in showcase of net reflexes

[22] Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs. Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

The intrigue in this first-time pairing will be in how the games of two former junior prodigies match up against each other. Kostyuk's raw talent is rarely in doubt, but still comes with a chaotic energy that makes the 19-year-old's ability to take control of a match unpredictable. In the first round, it was all clicking as she delivered a showcase of dazzling net reflexes to defeat Alison Van Uytvanck.

Olympic gold medallist Bencic has struggled in 2022 with the after-effects of Covid-19, and comes into Miami on a three-match losing streak. Can she take the ball early enough to hold Kostyuk at bay, or will the Ukrainian's flamboyant net-rushing tactics pay dividends again?

Head-to-head: 0-0.

[18] Leylah Fernandez (CAN) vs. Karolina Muchova (CZE)

US Open finalist Fernandez, 19, makes her Miami main-draw debut riding a hot streak. The Canadian has won seven of her past eight matches, including a successful title defense in Monterrey and losing only to Paula Badosa in the fourth round of Indian Wells.

Her smart counterpunching and use of angles should make for a fine contest against the wide-ranging repertoire of Muchova. The Czech has been beset by injuries throughout her career, and an abdominal issue sidelined her for seven months following the US Open. But she kicked off her comeback in style, delivering a series of hot shots to defeat compatriot Tereza Martincova in the first round here.

Head-to-head: 0-0.

More Head to Head 1 - Matches Played 3

Best of the rest

No.1 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who suffered a surprise second-round upset to Jasmine Paolini in Indian Wells, seeks to right the ship against Irina-Camelia Begu.

No.23 seed Simona Halep is quietly making her way back to her usual position near the top of the rankings, with her Indian Wells semifinal run last week returning the Romanian to the Top 20. She faces wildcard Daria Saville, the former World No.20 whose own comeback took a big leap forward with a fourth-round showing in Indian Wells. Halep leads their head-to-head 3-1, but the pair have not played since Cincinnati 2016.

No.3 seed Anett Kontaveit will belatedly get to face Ann Li for the first time. The pair had been due to play each other in the 2021 Grampians Trophy final, which was cancelled due to scheduling conflicts. Since last August, Kontaveit owns a 43-8 record including five titles and two finals, but the Estonian was upset in the third round of Indian Wells by Marketa Vondrousova.

First-round highlights: Muchova d. Martincova | Saville d. Minnen | Li d. Sherif | Begu d. Baptiste | Kalinskaya d. Montgomery | Bronzetti d. Tomljanovic

No.32 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo takes on Kaia Kanepi in one of the most extreme stylistic contrasts that the tour has to offer: the Spaniard's indefatigable defense, which took her to the Miami quarterfinals last year, against Kanepi's no-nonsense clouting of the ball. Sorribes Tormo won their only previous encounter 7-6(5), 6-1 at Wimbledon 2018.

No.6 seed Karolina Pliskova seeks to get her first win on the board following the wrist fracture she suffered in the off-season against qualifier Anna Kalinskaya. Pliskova lost her comeback match at Indian Wells from a set and 5-2 up against Danka Kovinic. Kalinskaya, now at a career high of World No.84, has played some of her best tennis in American WTA 1000 events: she has reached at least the third round in Indian Wells for the last two years, and in Miami last year.