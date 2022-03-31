Want to channel your inner Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek? Check out their gear and the clothes they wore en route to the Miami final.

Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka will battle for the Miami Open title. Both have been exceptional in their run to the final. And both have looked the part as well.

Here's a glimpse at the equipment they are using and the clothes they are wearing.

Naomi Osaka has used the Yonex EZONE 98 racquet to power her way past the competition.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Wearing her Nike Women's Summer Advantage Visor, Osaka shielded the sun from her eyes.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Using her Tecnifibre Temp 298, Iga Swiatek has overpowered the field in Miami.

Photo by Getty Images

Swiatek ran past her competition wearing the Asics Gel Resolution 8 shoes.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

