Iga Swiatek once again stole the headlines with her run to the title in Stuttgart, but plenty of other players made an impact in this week's rankings, including new No.2 Paula Badosa.

Last week the WTA Tour traveled to Germany for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, a WTA 500 tournament, and Istanbul for the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship, a WTA 250. Current WTA World No.1 Iga Swiatek won her fourth consecutive title and extended her lead in the rankings to 2,136 points. While there is no change atop the WTA Rankings this week, last week’s results produced a new No.2, while others reached a career high this week.

Title boosts qualifier Potapova back to Top 100

Anastasia Potapova captured her first career singles title last week in Istanbul. As a qualifier at the WTA 250 tournament, Potapova collected 298 points, paving the way for her jump from No.122 to No.78 in this week’s rankings. The former junior No.1 and 2016 Wimbledon girls’ champion, who reached a career-high ranking of No.64 nearly three years ago on July 22, 2019, owns the biggest jump in this week’s rankings.

Potapova defeated Veronika Kudermetova in the Istanbul championship match. Kudermetova moved up four spots, from No.29 to No.25.

Best of the past week

A new No.2

Spain’s Paula Badosa advanced to the semifinals in Stuttgart last week, allowing her to climb to No.2 in this week’s rankings, a new career-high. She becomes the fourth Spanish woman to be ranked among the tour’s Top 2 joining Conchita Martínez, Garbiñe Muguruza and Arantxa Sánchez Vicario. She currently holds the No.2 spot with 5,045 points, only two points ahead of No.3 Barbora Krejcikova at 5,043.

British teen reaches career-high

British teenager Emma Raducanu, in her first career main-draw clay-court appearance, advanced to the quarterfinals in Stuttgart and earned 100 ranking points. This week she takes one step closer to making her Top 10 debut moving from No.12 to No.11, a new career-high.

Other Top 100 players reaching a career-high this week:

A semifinalist in Stuttgart, Liudmila Samsonova jumped five spots from No.31 to No.26 as she reached her second career clay-court semifinal.

Following up on her Round of 16 appearance in Miami, where she earned a spot in the main draw as a lucky loser, Lucia Bronzetti won the ITF W60 title in Chiasso, Switzerland last week. She earned 80 points and jumped eight spots, moving from No.88 to No.80.

Anna Bondar reached the quarterfinal stage at a WTA tour-level tournament for the third time in her career in Istanbul and moved to a career-high ranking of No.68 (from No.72).

Other notable ranking movements

Austria's Julia Grabher reached her first WTA quarterfinal in Istanbul as a qualifier, upsetting Jil Teichmann for her first Top 50 win en route. The 25-year-old rockets up 39 places from No.194 to No.155, seven places off the career-high she set in Feb.

Four tournaments (and the Billie Jean King Cup) into her return from knee surgery, former No.27 Laura Siegemund reached the quarterfinals as a wildcard in Stuttgart. The German returns to the Top 200 as a result, moving from No.231 to No.196.

Raluka Serban has enjoyed a strong fortnight on the Swiss ITF World Tour, winning her first W60 event as a qualifier in Bellinzona and then reaching the Chiasso W60 semifinals last week. The 24-year-old has moved from No.284 two weeks ago to No.202, and is the highest-ranked Cypriot player in WTA rankings history.

Former World No.58 Louisa Chirico won her first ITF title in over three years at the Charlottesville W60 last week. The 25-year-old American, who was last inside the Top 100 in Apr. 2017, moves from No.279 to No.213.

Eva Lys, a qualifying wildcard in Stuttgart, navigated to her WTA main-draw debut and then upset Viktorija Golubic for her first Top 50 win in the joint fourth-longest match of 2022 so far. The 20-year-old German is boosted 59 places, from No.342 to No.283.

Former World No.66 Luksika Kumkhum has started her season in a series of Thai ITF World Tour events this month in Chiang Rai. The 28-year-old has posted a 14-1 record so far with two titles and one runner-up place, and in two weeks has cut her ranking from No.952 to No.460.

Former junior No.3 Diana Shnaider, the 2021 Wimbledon and 2022 Australian Open girls' doubles champion, won her first ITF W25 event in Santa Margherita di Pula two weeks ago. The 18-year-old jumps from No.687 to No.471 as a result.