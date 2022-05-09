The former World No.4 announced her retirement from tennis in December.

The recently-retired Johanna Konta has big news to share: The former British No. 1 is expecting her first child with husband Jackson Wade.

Konta, who'll turn 31 next week, made the announcement on social media on Monday, where she made a cheeky reference to one of her favorite off-court hobbies. An avid baker, Konta competed on the celebrity charity edition of the famed "The Great British Bake-Off" in 2020, where she finished second.

Current and former WTA stars Donna Vekic, Shelby Rogers, Katie Boulter, Dominika Cibulkova, Timea Babos and Harriet Dart were among the players to send Konta their congratulations in the comments.

After struggling with a long-term knee injury, the former World No.4 called time on her career this past December, also making that announcement on her social media pages. A three-time Grand Slam semifinalist in her career, Konta was the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1978 to reach the last four at Wimbledon in 2017.

Just days after announcing her retirement, Konta married longtime partner Wade amongst family and friends in London.

A winner of four WTA singles titles, including the WTA 1000 in Miami, in her career, Konta spent nearly six years as the highest-ranking female British player, the longest period any individual held the mantle since the WTA rankings began in 1975.