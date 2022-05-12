In an all-American Round 3 match at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Amanda Anisimova lost just four games in beating No.7 seed Danielle Collins.

Amanda Anisimova is through to another WTA 1000 quarterfinal: In a match between compatriots Thursday at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Anisimova blitzed No.7 seed Danielle Collins in just under an hour.

The 20-year-old reached her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal last week in Madrid by winning two three-setters and beating a former World No.1 in Victoria Azarenka; this week, she bounced back from being bageled in her first-round match against Tereza Martincova in a three-set win, and knocked off Tokyo gold medalist and No.12 seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets before bouncing Australian Open finalist Collins 6-2, 6-2.

Utilizing pinpoint accuracy in her return games, Anisimova broke Collins' serve five times, but also benefitted from an off showing by the World No.9, who beat former champion Simona Halep under the lights last night: Collins made 24 unforced errors in 16 games and served six double faults.

Melbourne Summer Set 2 champion Anisimova has reached the quarterfinals or better in four tournaments this year, including all three she's played so far in the clay-court season. She now boasts six career wins against Top 10 players, and bids for another next round. Standing between Anisimova and the semifinals is Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated Anisimova's compatriot Jessica Pegula to reach the last eight.

The American is 4-0 against Sabalenka all-time, and has beaten her twice already on clay this spring in three sets. In Madrid, Anisimova ended Sabalenka's attempt at to defend her 2021 title in the opening round.