Ons Jabeur continued her career-best winning streak with a straight-sets victory over Yulia Putintseva at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Ons Jabeur keeps on winning, as the No.9 seed from Tunisia picked up her ninth consecutive match-win by defeating Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-2.

Last week's Mutua Madrid Open champion has held her form in Rome, with the 61-minute victory over World No.40 Putintseva extending Jabeur's career-best winning streak. Jabeur is now into the Rome quarterfinals for the first time in her career.

"Honestly, I feel good that it didn’t go over two or three hours, because I know she can have long matches," Jabeur said afterward. "Pretty happy that I kept it simple."

Putintseva, who was the No.1 seed in qualifying earlier this week, notched her first Top 10 win in nearly three years on Wednesday when she upset No.8 seed Garbiñe Muguruza.

But Putintseva could not pick up her second straight Top 10 win as Jabeur cruised to her 15th clay-court win of the season, which leads the tour thus far.

Jabeur fired 18 winners, won 74 percent of second-service return points, and fended off the only break point she faced all day, improving to 3-0 over Putintseva.

9-straight wins ✅



Madrid champion 🇹🇳 @Ons_Jabeur defeats Putintseva in straight sets and advances to the quarterfinals in Rome!#IBI22 pic.twitter.com/qeoG3aYog8 — wta (@WTA) May 12, 2022

There was no separation between the players through 3-3 of the first set, but Jabeur took charge of the opener from there. Jabeur cracked a number of excellent backhand returns to give her two straight breaks of the Putintseva serve and a one-set lead.

Jabeur eased to 4-2 in the second set before she faced a break point. However, the Tunisian used her drop shot mastery to carve her way to a hold for 5-2, and she wrapped up the match in the next game with another backhand return forcing an error on her third match point.

Next up for Jabeur will be a quarterfinal duel with No.4 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece. Jabeur and Sakkari have split their two previous meetings, with their most recent clash going Sakkari's way in Ostrava in 2020.

Jabeur called Sakkari "a great player, a great friend on tour. ... It’s gonna be a tough match. I know she plays really good: big serve, big forehand and really great backhand.

"Our last match was very close, I had my opportunities. I think I’m just going to go for it."

